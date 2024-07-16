Uveitis Treatment Market Size is Estimated at $1.4 Billion by 2034, Growing at a 7% CAGR, Says Fact.MR

Investments from Pharmaceutical Entities in R&D Endeavors Increasing to Enhance Uveitis Treatment Efficacy and Patient Outcomes

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently released industry report by Fact.MR, the global Uveitis Treatment Market is poised to be valued at US$ 791 million in 2024 and further expand at 5.8% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. Technological advancements in therapy approaches, particularly in the creation of sustained-release drug delivery devices, are key factors driving uveitis treatment market growth.

Advanced treatment methods, which include biodegradable microspheres and intravitreal implants, provide significant advantages since they directly administer prolonged pharmaceutical exposure to the affected eye tissues. Reducing the need for repeated injections or systemic medications lowers the risk of undesirable systemic effects while increasing patient compliance and convenience.

The rising incidence of uveitis in some countries due to the increasing aging population, a rise in the prevalence of autoimmune disorders, and a focus on improving diagnostic capabilities are major aspects driving the growth of the market for uveitis treatment. Increased funding from pharmaceutical companies and organizations for research and development initiatives aimed at uveitis treatment is driving the exploration of new medicinal agents and treatment strategies.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global market for uveitis treatment is projected to reach US$ 1.4 billion by 2034-end.

by 2034-end. North America is estimated to hold 36.8% of the global market share in 2024.

Demand for uveitis treatment in East Asia is estimated at a market value of US$ 117 million in 2024.

The Canada market is evaluated to generate revenue of US$ 90 million by 2034-end.

The market in South Korea is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2024 to 2034.

Based on disease, the anterior uveitis segment is forecasted to hold 59.5% of the global market share by 2034.

In the North American region, the United States is expected to lead the market with a 73.4% revenue share in 2024.

"Revenue from uveitis treatment is growing at a steady pace as a result of ongoing advancements such as sustained-release medication delivery techniques that improve patient convenience and therapeutic efficacy," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Uveitis Treatment Market

Key players in the uveitis treatment industry are Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ophthotech Corporation, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Inflammasome Therapeutics Inc., Graybug Vision, Inc., TopiVert Pharma Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Hospital Pharmacies Account for Substantial Market Share

Hospital pharmacies are generating substantial revenue compared to other distribution channels such as retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and drug stores. Hospital pharmacies face a constant need for uveitis medications since uveitis is a fairly common condition that requires ongoing care and because hospitals often have a big patient base.

Hospitals benefit financially from treating an increasing number of uveitis patients who require continuous access to the prescribed medications. Hospital pharmacies benefit from discounted rates on these medications due to contracts with specific suppliers of uveitis medications.

Uveitis Treatment Industry News:

Targeting non-infectious uveitis, including uveitic glaucoma, Tarsier Pharma received FDA permission in January 2024 for the Tarsier-04 Phase 3 trial of the TRS01 ocular solution under the Special Protocol Assessment (SPA).

The FDA approved triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension, or XIPER, in October 2021 for use as a suprachoroidal medication to treat retinal edema associated with uveitis.

Targeting non-infectious posterior segment uveitis (NIPU) and diabetic macular edema (DME), Alimera Sciences Europe Ltd. launched ILUVIEN in the Netherlands in December 2020 to expand geographically to reach more doctors and patients.

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Treatment:

Corticosteroids

Immunosuppressants

Monoclonal Antibodies

Cycloplegic Agents

Antibiotics

Antivirals

Antifungals

Analgesics

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Disease:

Anterior Uveitis

Posterior Uveitis

Intermediate Uveitis

Panuveitis

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Cause:

Infectious Uveitis

Non-infectious Uveitis

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Drug Stores

More Valuable Insights:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the uveitis treatment market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on treatment (corticosteroids, immunosuppressants, monoclonal antibodies, cycloplegic agents, antibiotics, antivirals, antifungals, analgesics), disease (anterior uveitis, posterior uveitis, intermediate uveitis, panuveitis), cause (infectious uveitis, non-infectious uveitis), and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, drug stores), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

