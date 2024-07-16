Bifacial Solar Market worth $37.6 billion by 2029 | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bifacial Solar Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $18.5 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $37.6 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

The global Bifacial Solar Market is anticipated to grow at a higher level. There are various drivers responsible for the growth of the market such as government policies and incentives and technological advancements among others. The rising global demand for energy, particularly from developing countries, pushes the need for increased bifacial solar panels exploration and production, subsequently driving the Bifacial Solar Market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=84040647

Browse in-depth TOC on "Bifacial Solar Market"

212 - Tables

61 - Figures

325 - Pages

Bifacial Solar Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $18.5 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $37.6 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% Market Size Available for 2019-2029 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million)/ Volume (Units) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Bifacial Solar Market by type, frame type, cell technology, application and region. Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Rise in government initiatives for bifacial solar technology Key Market Drivers Higher Efficiency and Durability

Utilities, by application, is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

Field testing and demonstration projects play a crucial role in validating the enhanced performance of bifacial solar panels specifically in utility-scale applications. These initiatives provide empirical evidence of the panels' ability to generate higher energy yields by capturing sunlight from both sides. By showcasing improved efficiency and energy production metrics in real-world conditions, such as diverse geographic locations and varying climates, these projects substantiate the viability and reliability of bifacial technology for utility-scale installations. This empirical validation not only boosts confidence among investors and developers but also accelerates the broader adoption of bifacial solar panels in utility applications, reinforcing their position as a preferred choice for maximizing energy output and optimizing land use in large-scale solar projects.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=84040647

North America is expected to be the second fastest growing region in the Bifacial Solar Market.

In North America, the availability of diverse financing options and robust investment in solar projects are pivotal in accelerating the adoption of bifacial solar installations. Financial institutions, including banks and private equity firms, are increasingly recognizing the long-term viability and profitability of solar energy projects utilizing bifacial technology. This recognition has led to tailored financing solutions and investment vehicles specifically designed to support the development and expansion of bifacial solar across the continent. Moreover, government initiatives and policies promoting renewable energy investments further bolster confidence among investors. Incentives such as tax credits and grants specifically for bifacial solar projects incentivize developers and investors to commit capital, thereby facilitating project financing and reducing financial risks. As a result, the financial landscape in North America not only supports the growth of bifacial solar installations but also encourages innovation in financing structures to maximize returns while driving sustainable energy development.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the Bifacial Solar Market are LONGi (China), Trinasolar (China), Canadian Solar (Canada), JA SOLAR Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and SHARP CORPORATION (Japan). The major strategies adopted by these players include new product launches, acquisitions, contracts, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, investments, and expansions.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=84040647

Related Reports:

Solar Panel Recycling Market by Type (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Thin Film), Process (Thermal, Chemical, Mechanical, Laser, Combination), Shelf Life (Early Loss, Normal Loss), Material (Metal, Glass, Plastic, Silicone) - Global Forecast to 2029

Solar Encapsulation Market by Material (EVA, PVB, PDMS, Ionomer, TPU, Polyolefin), Technology (Crystalline Silicon, Thin-film Solar), Application (Ground-mounted, Building-integrated Photovoltaic, Floating Photovoltaic) & Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Photovoltaics (PV) Market by Component (Modules, Inverters, BOS), Material (Silicon, Compounds), Installation Type (Ground Mounted, BIPV, Floating PV), Application (Residential, Commercial & Industrial, Utilities), Cell Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Get access to the latest updates on Bifacial Solar Companies and Bifacial Solar Industry Growth

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.





Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bifacial-solar-market-worth-37-6-billion-by-2029--marketsandmarkets-302197835.html