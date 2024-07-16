Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2024) - Specificity Inc. (OTCQB: SPTY) (the "Company"), a full-service digital marketing firm that delivers cutting-edge marketing solutions, today announced its movement to the OTC Alternative Markets in order to maintain its current trading and market maker activity.

Jason Wood, Chief Executive Officer of Specificity, commented, "Unfortunately, we were previously audited by BF Borgers, who recently got into legal trouble and lost their audit certification. Our team and advisors are working feverishly to re-do our 2022 and 2023 audits and regain compliance with the SEC. It is our intention to regain SEC compliance and transition back to the OTCQB as soon as possible. Our business remains healthy and this is purely related to troubles at our previous auditor."

Specificity is still full steam ahead as it completes its acquisition of livePRO/ HomeQ and has already started to raise capital for growth. "This was a hiccup caused by the auditor, but one we were able to work through," Wood said, "but we still expect very big things coming out of Specificity in 2024 and will have many more announcements in the coming days and weeks."

About Specificity, Inc.

Specificity, based in Tampa, Florida, is a full-service digital marketing firm that delivers cutting-edge marketing solutions to business-to-business clients as well as business to consumer clients. Our core mission is to offer our clients the most advanced audience targeting capabilities out there. We believe that precision targeting is the key to building the most successful marketing campaigns possible. Specificity has developed tools that allow it to identify and market to people who are actively in the buying cycle. Specificity takes advantage of the real-time messaging opportunities digital marketing offers to give small and medium-sized businesses a fair chance at online traffic.

For further information about Specificity Inc. and the range of digital marketing solutions offered, visit - https://www.specificityinc.com/. Specificity also has a growing online community across social media, including Facebook and LinkedIn. Specificity is a publicly traded company, ticker symbol SPTY.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the Specificity's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of Specificity Inc. believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Specificity Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Specificity Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/216574

