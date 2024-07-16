Symposia will highlight work to overcome HIV-related stigma and discuss the evolving state of HIV treatment and prevention

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, today announced upcoming data presentations and programming at the 25th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2024), taking place July 22-26, 2024, in Munich, Germany. Merck will share updates on new scientific findings from its HIV research program, including Phase 1 results from a trial evaluating the potential for drug-drug interaction between MK-8527, the company's novel nucleoside reverse transcriptase translocation inhibitor (NRTTI), and an oral contraceptive. The company will also host a symposium exploring HIV-related stigma and discrimination, as well as a symposium on the importance of choice when considering HIV treatment and prevention options.

"AIDS 2024 is such an important moment for the global HIV community, and we are excited to be in Munich to showcase our continued commitment to advancing research and supporting policy initiatives to help address ongoing challenges and unmet needs," said Paul Schaper, associate vice president, Global Public Policy, Merck. "We have been engaged in HIV research since the early days of the epidemic and today we are proud to be working alongside researchers, advocacy organizations, industry partners and others to keep innovating for all those impacted by HIV".

Merck will host two symposia during AIDS 2024 to discuss global policies and issues impacting the HIV community:

Coming Through that Fire: Transcending HIV-Related Shame and Stigma, (July 23, 6-7:30pm CET): Community leaders from around the world will discuss the impact of HIV-related stigma and discrimination on efforts to reduce infections and reach global HIV elimination goals. Learn more here.

HIV Today and Tomorrow: The Evolving Importance of Choice (July 24, 12-1pm CET): Plenary presentations, case discussions, and interactive panel discussions will highlight the unmet needs and challenges facing current and future HIV treatment and prevention efforts. Learn more here.

Abstracts in the AIDS 2024 program include:

Phase 1, open-label study to evaluate the drug interaction between MK-8527, an HIV-1 nucleoside reverse transcriptase translocation inhibitor, and the oral contraceptive levonorgestrel/ethinyl estradiol in healthy adult females, Poster Session B6, Carstens, R, et al.

Transmitted drug resistance to reverse transcriptase and protease inhibitors in Argentina: an updated analysis, Poster Session B11, Cecchini, D, et al.

Long-Acting Oral PrEP is Preferred to Injections: Findings from an Online Sample of American Gay, Bisexual, and Other Men who Have Sex with Men, Poster Session E2, Gravett, R, et al.

Lack Of Understanding of Undetectable Equals Untransmittable (U=U) is High Among People Living With HIV in The United States, Poster Session E2, Tadese, B, et al.

Weight Gain and Health-Related Quality of Life in People with HIV On Antiretroviral Therapy, Poster Session B4, Tadese, B, et al.

For an overview of Merck's HIV treatment and prevention clinical development program, please click here.

Merck's Commitment to HIV

For more than 35 years, Merck has been committed to scientific research and discovery in HIV. Today, we are developing a series of antiviral options designed to help people manage HIV and protect people from HIV, with the goal of reducing infection worldwide. We remain committed to collaborating with others in the global HIV community to address the complex challenges that impede progress toward ending the epidemic.

About Merck

At Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, we have brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world and today, we are at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. We foster a diverse and inclusive global workforce and operate responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable and healthy future for all people and communities. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statement of Merck Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA

This news release of Merck Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA (the "company") includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. There can be no guarantees with respect to pipeline candidates that the candidates will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company's patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC's Internet site (www.sec.gov).

