Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2024) - Istituto Marangoni Miami proudly announces the opening of registration for its highly anticipated Pre-College Fashion Summer Camp. This program offers aspiring young fashion enthusiasts, aged 14 to 18, an exclusive opportunity to delve into the vibrant world of fashion design, styling, and business. Running from June through August 2024, the camp promises a comprehensive and immersive experience, guiding students through the intricacies of the fashion industry.

Caption: Istituto Marangoni Miami Launches Pre-College Fashion Summer Camp

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/210667_d3abe99c647b4b78_001full.jpg

Program Overview

The Fashion Summer Camp program is meticulously designed to cover essential facets of the fashion industry. Participants will explore a range of subjects, including fashion illustration, digital print design, fashion business, and styling. The curriculum, crafted by esteemed faculty members, aims to provide students with hands-on experience and practical knowledge in textile selection, garment construction techniques, and the crucial elements of marketing and branding within the fashion world. This initiative also supports students in building a robust fashion portfolio, a key asset for their future academic and professional endeavors.

Subjects Offered

Fashion Illustration + Portfolio Building: Students will enhance their drawing skills, learn basic figures and fashion illustration, and understand fabric movement and draping.

Color Theory + Digital Print Design: This course introduces students to color design principles and the creation of mood boards and print designs for clothing.

Fashion Business: Participants will develop business ideas, learn about Excel and line sheets, and understand the foundational elements of the fashion business through case studies.

Fashion Styling: Students will learn the responsibilities of stylists, including planning and staging fashion photoshoots, wardrobe styling, and creative direction.

History of Fashion Photography: The course covers the significance of photography in fashion, helping students develop their unique fashion perspectives.

Upcycling: Students will learn to repurpose fabrics and trims, promoting sustainability and creativity.

Trends for Fashion: This subject focuses on trend research and forecasting methodologies, along with analyzing consumer behavior and emerging trends.

Fashion Show Production: Students will gain insight into producing a fashion show, from garment creation to runway execution.

Program Faculty

The program is led by a team of seasoned professionals, each bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the classroom:

Amy Berkowitz, Fashion Program Leader Events & Competitions, with a background in art, design, and the film industry.

Saul Kapilivsky, Fashion Design Professor, known for his extensive career in garment production and fashion design.

Elliott Prada, Summer Camp Professor, a renowned illustrator and textile designer.

Taryn Hipwell, Summer Camp Professor, an expert in sustainable fashion practices.

Candela Ledesma, Fashion Business Professor, a passionate fashion business graduate.

Nicole Leave, Fashion Styling Professor, a stylist with a focus on sustainability and innovation.

Rafael Nuñez, Fashion Photography Professor, a celebrated director of photography.

Stephanie Dickstein, Fashion Business Professor, with a rich background in retail and fashion merchandising.

Class Start Dates and Schedule

The camp offers multiple sessions, each running for two weeks:

June 10th - June 21st, 2024

June 24th - July 5th, 2024

July 8th - July 19th, 2024

July 22nd - August 2nd, 2024

August 5th - August 16th, 2024

Accommodation

Participants can choose to stay at nearby hotels, such as the AC Hotel Miami Wynwood and the Hampton Inn & Suites Miami Wynwood/Design District.

How to Apply

Interested students must be between 14 and 18 years old. Applications are accepted on a space-available basis. To apply, visit the Istituto Marangoni Miami Pre-College Application page or contact the admissions office for more information.

About Istituto Marangoni Miami

Istituto Marangoni Miami is dedicated to fostering creativity and innovation in fashion and design. The institution aims to support the ambitions and dreams of students worldwide, providing a cross-disciplinary approach to education, research, and business solutions in the fashion industry.

For more information, please contact:

Hakan Baykam

Istituto Marangoni Miami

Email: miami@immiami.com

Call Us - 305 424 9434

Compliance and academics cell - 786 656 8239

Email Us - miami@immiami.com

Mailing Address - 3704 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137

Hours of Operation

Monday - Thursday: 8:30 am - 9:00 pm

Friday: 8:30 am - 5:30 pm

Saturday: 9:30 am - 12:30 pm

Sunday: CLOSED

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/210667

SOURCE: PRNews OU