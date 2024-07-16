Chilldyne, Inc.: Chilldyne Launches Liquid Cooling Starter Kit to Modernize and Enable AI in Data Centers

Entry Level Direct-to-Chip Cooling Solutions for On-prem, Hyperscale & Colocation Data Centers

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / Chilldyne, a leading provider of direct-to-chip liquid cooling solutions, has just released its Data Center Liquid Cooling Starter Kit designed to prepare data centers for the workloads being driven by AI computing. With high-density racks of up to 150 kW and higher in the future, data center operators need to be prepared with next-generation cooling technology. This solution helps data centers tool-up faster and be ready to cool the next-generation chips coming from NVIDIA, Intel, AMD and others.





Liquid Cooling Starter Kit

Data Center Liquid Cooling Starter Kit





"We are excited to introduce our data center liquid cooling starter kit to the market," said Dr. Steve Harrington, CEO of Chilldyne. "Our goal is to develop real, practical liquid cooling solutions that address the growing challenges faced by HPC and colocation data center operators in the era of artificial intelligence. By offering a Liquid Cooling Starter Kit capable of supporting high-density racks, we are confident that we can help our customers achieve their goals of increased efficiency, sustainability, and reliability."

Chilldyne's liquid cooling technology, featuring a patented negative pressure system that won't leak, offers a reliable and efficient solution for data centers transitioning to liquid cooling by eliminating the risk of coolant leaks. This is a plug-and-play solution that will allow data center operators to rapidly showcase and gain experience with Chilldyne's risk-free solution. Furthermore, it will provide a foundation for the full deployment of the liquid

cooling solutions required for all AI data centers. This kit simplifies the addition of liquid cooling capabilities to your data center infrastructure.

Standard Starter Kit includes:

Two (2) CF-CDU300 cooling distribution units (CDUs) for negative-pressure liquid cooling

Automatic switchover valves, quantity dependent on the number of racks

Cold plates rated up to 2,000-watt TDP Hybrid air-liquid options for backup cooling available Compatible with CPUs and GPUs from NVIDIA, Intel, AMD, and other chip manufacturers



Key features:

Dual redundant cooling feeds to every rack with automatic switchover valves

Coolant flow up to 300 liters per minute (lpm), supporting 150 kW cooling per rack

Efficient removal of 375 kW of heat with 80% heat capture into liquid (500 kW with 60% heat capture)

This A/B redundant liquid cooling system ensures maximum uptime and reliability for your data centers. The Liquid Cooling Kits have no single point of failure, include automatic coolant quality control, and are modular, allowing for expansion with additional CDUs for added thermal capacity.

Chilldyne is a recipient of more than $1.2 million in grants to date from the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-e) under the COOLERCHIPS program, which supports the ongoing development of Chilldyne's high-performance liquid cooling systems. For more information about Chilldyne's data center liquid cooling services or to schedule an onsite demo, please visit www.chilldyne.com or contact our sales team at sales@chilldyne.com.

