Eagle Plains Resources Ltd.: Eagle Plains Launches New Website

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL) ("EPL" or "Eagle Plains") is inviting visitors to explore our updated website at https://www.eagleplains.com. The new website offers a user-friendly, visually-rich experience with improved navigation and functionality on both desktop and mobile devices.

The site includes many new features to help users to quickly and easily navigate the site and locate valuable information about our company and our exploration projects. New features include:

improved performance allowing the site to be compatible with all browsers and mobile devices

updated project filters to help prospective partners identify relevant projects

high resolution graphics to help users visualise various aspects of the mineral exploration industry

modern investor overview page that includes introductory videos and comprehensive explanations of the five elements of Eagle Plains' successful business model

updated corporate presentation with modernized functionality

custom icons highlighting pertinent information

redesigned news page that allows quick browsing of current and historic news releases

We hope you enjoy our new look.

About the Findlay Project

Eagle Plains and Amaroq Gold Corp. ("Amaroq") have amended the option agreement on EPL's 100% owned Findlay Project (the "Property") (see EPL NR May 08, 2023). The due date on certain cash payments and exploration expenditures on the Property have been extended an additional year to June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2025, respectively. In consideration of the extension, Amaroq has issued an additional 200,000 common shares to Eagle Plains.

The Findlay Project overlies Aldridge Formation stratigraphy, considered prospective for sedimentary-exhalative ("sedex") deposits. Structurally, this area has been identified as an extension of the North Star-Sullivan corridor which hosts the world-class Sullivan critical metals deposit located 35km to the southeast. Over its 100+ year lifetime, Sullivan contained a total of 160 million tonnes of ore averaging 6.5% lead, 5.6% zinc and 67 g/t silver, resulting in 298 million ounces of silver, 18.5 billion pounds of lead, 17.5 billion pounds of zinc and significant quantities of associated metals; collectively worth over $40B at current metal prices.

In 2023, PJX Resources Inc. discovered high-grade sediment hosted "Sullivan style" zinc, lead and silver mineralization on their Dewdney Trail Property, located approximately 40 km SE of the Findlay Project. The mineralization is thought to occur at the same stratigraphic horizon as the historical Kootenay King Mine, a stratiform, Aldridge-hosted lead-zinc deposit. PJX recently announced plans to drill test the Dewdney Trail mineralization in 2024.

The Findlay property displays Sullivan-style exhalative tourmalinite (boron) horizons, massive fragmental sections, anomalous lead, zinc, and indicator geochemistry, and base-metal occurrences. This "Sullivan smoke" occurs throughout the Lower to Upper Aldridge formation and indicates the potential for Sullivan-style mineralization at multiple stratigraphic levels. The correlative "Kootenay King" stratigraphy at the Findlay is marked by anomalous multi-element Sullivan type geochemical soil anomalies, extensive tourmalinite alteration and untested EM-VLF geophysical anomalies. The Mid Fork area of the property also exhibits many of the geological features associated with the Sullivan deposit including extensive, thick fragmental lithologies, and discordant structures marked by a gabbro arch, both occurring near the Lower-Middle Aldridge contact (LMC), the stratigraphic horizon that hosts the Sullivan deposit. A 2013 AMT survey in the Mid fork basin located a deep low resistivity response, which has not been drill tested.

Information regarding PJX and the Dewdney Trail property is taken from the PJX Resources Inc. website. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Findlay property.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by C.C. Downie, P.Geo., a director and officer of Eagle Plains, hereby identified as the "Qualified Person" under N.I. 43-101.

About Eagle Plains Resources

Based in Cranbrook, B.C., Eagle Plains is a well-funded, prolific project generator that continues to conduct research, acquire and explore mineral projects throughout western Canada, with a focus on critical metals integral to an increasingly electrified, decarbonized economy.

The Company was formed in 1992 and is the ninth-oldest listed issuer on the TSX-V (and one of only three that has not seen a roll-back or restructuring of its shares). Eagle Plains has continued to deliver shareholder value over the years and through numerous spin outs has transferred over $100,000,000 in value directly to its shareholders, with Copper Canyon Resources and Taiga Gold Corp. being notable examples. Eagle Plains latest spinout; Eagle Royalties Ltd. (CSE:"ER") was listed on May 24, 2023, and holds a diverse portfolio of royalty assets throughout western Canada.

Eagle Plains' core business is acquiring grassroots critical- and precious-metal exploration properties. The Company is committed to steadily enhancing shareholder value by advancing our diverse portfolio of projects toward discovery through collaborative partnerships and development of a highly experienced technical team.

Expenditures from 2010-2023 on Eagle Plains-related projects exceed $38M, the majority of which was funded by third-party partners. This exploration work resulted in approximately 50,000m of diamond-drilling and extensive ground-based exploration work facilitating the advancement of numerous projects at various stages of development.

Throughout the exploration process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities while building lasting relationships through honest and respectful business practices.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Eagle Plains

"C.C. (Chuck) Downie, P.Geo"

President and CEO

For further information on EPL, please contact Mike Labach at 1 866 HUNT ORE (486 8673)

Email: mgl@eagleplains.com or visit our website at https://www.eagleplains.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

