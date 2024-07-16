U.S. Polo Assn. Proudly Partners with the 2024 Outsourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup

Tournament Benefits the Official Royal Charities of The Prince and Princess of Wales

WEST PALM BEACH, FL AND WINDSOR, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / U.S. Polo Assn., in partnership with Brand Machine Group (BMG), its licensing partner in the United Kingdom, announced its continued sponsorship as the Official Apparel and Team Sponsor for the 2024 Outsourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup. The prestigious event took place at the renowned Windsor Great Park at Flemish Farms' Guards Polo Club, which hosted the event on July 12 for the fourth consecutive year.

His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales, competed in several polo games throughout the day as captain of the U.S. Polo Assn. Team against the BP Healthcare Team and the Brand Machine Group Team. In an exciting round robin format, The Prince of Wales defended the title he won last year with U.S. Polo Assn., but the team left it late, a last-minute penalty goal against BP Healthcare saw the U.S Polo Assn. team win the tournament on goal difference following a driving attack from The Prince of Wales.

The annual high-profile philanthropic event raised more than £1 million for 11 important charities that are supported by The Prince and Princess of Wales. Today's contribution takes the total raised from Royal Charity Polo Days played in the U.K. over the last 13 years to more than £13 million.

Those charities include: SHOUT, Wales Air Ambulance, Mountain Rescue England and Wales, Child Bereavement UK, Royal African Society, Place2Be, Action for Children, The Motor Neurone Disease Association, The Blackthorn Rally, HMS Oardacious and The Royal Marsden.

"As the Official Apparel and Team Sponsor for the Outsourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup since 2019, it is an honor to have The Prince of Wales captain the U.S. Polo Assn. Team," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "We proudly support this distinguished event alongside our U.K. partner, BMG, with its goal to support many important charities, and congratulate all of the teams for their great athleticism on the field."

In its sixth consecutive year supporting the prestigious event, U.S. Polo Assn. provided custom-designed performance jerseys for all participating polo players, umpires, and flaggers with the sport brand's iconic double horsemen logo. Attendees of the event were gifted exclusive U.S. Polo Assn. branded merchandise, including handcrafted silk scarves, pocket squares and special event caps.

"BMG is proud to be part of the prestigious 2024 Outsourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup once again as the official U.K. partner of U.S. Polo Assn.," said Boo Jalil, CEO of Brand Machine Group. "It was an honor to be an Official Team Sponsor for this important philanthropic event and to raise awareness and funds in support of these charities, as we build the connection between the U.S. Polo Assn. brand, the sport of polo, and consumers within the U.K."

Guards Polo Club is one of only four polo clubs in the United Kingdom that stage elite tournaments, such as the Royal Charity Polo Cup. Founded in 1955 as the Household Brigade Polo Club, with His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh as President, the name was changed to the Guards Polo Club in 1969 and celebrates over six decades of premier polo.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn.?is the official brand of the?United States Polo Association (USPA),?the governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the country's oldest sports governing bodies, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through?more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. A recent, multi-year deal with ESPN to broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., has made the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been?named?one of the top global sports licensors alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB,?according to?License Global.?In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized around the world with awards for global growth, expansion, licensing, and digital growth.?Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, particularly in the last five years, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

For more information, visit?uspoloassnglobal.com?and follow?@uspoloassn.?

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand.?Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPA Global also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sports and lifestyle content. For more sports content, visit globalpolo.com.

About Brand Machine Group (BMG)

BMG is an international leader in fashion innovation which has established itself as a vertical manufacturer and global licensing specialist with over four decades of industry experience. Partnering with recognized market leaders, BMG manages a seamless and collaborative process of designing, manufacturing, and delivering quality products while championing the DNA of a diverse portfolio of brands, spanning fashion, sports, outdoor, and homeware including adult fashion, kidswear, and accessories.

BMG's portfolio of brands includes U.S. Polo Assn. Penfield, New Balance Kids, Duchamp, Jack Wills, Flyers American Born, Lee Kids, Peckham Rye, Wrangler Kids, Juicy Couture, Franklin & Marshall, Elle Junior and Ben Sherman. BMG reaffirms its commitment to upholding sustainable and ethical business practices by ensuring full transparency throughout its global supply chain, aligning with the ETI Base Code.

Visit brandmachinegroup.com and follow @brandmachinegroup. For appointments contact, sales@brandmachinegroup.com.

