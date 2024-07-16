Usha Resources Ltd.: Usha Resources Engages Hillside for Corporate Awareness Digital Marketing

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF)(FSE:JO0), a North American lithium exploration company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a marketing and distribution service agreement with an arm's-length marketing firm, Hillside Consulting and Media Inc. ("Hillside") of Penticton BC, to provide digital marketing services, including SEO, PPC, email, YouTube and social media channels to increase corporate awareness for a term of 3 months. The media disseminated will be generated using publicly available information. The Company will pay Hillside a cash fee of $50,000 CAD plus applicable taxes. Hillside does not currently own any shares of the company.

The engagement of Hillside is a piece of Usha's strategy to bring global visibility to the Company as it strives to establish itself as a leader in the critical metals industry.

This strategic move follows the execution of its Letter of Intent (the "LOI") with Stardust Power, Inc. ("Stardust Power") dated March 15, 2024 granting Stardust Power the right to earn up to a 90% interest subject to a 2% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR") in Usha's Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Project ("Jackpot Lake" or the "Project") for total consideration that could total up to US$26,025,000 over five years inclusive of payments comprising US$1,525,000 cash, US$750,000 stock, US$15,750,000 stock or cash at Stardust Power's election, and a work commitment of (US$8M).

A non-refundable sum of US$75,000 has been paid to Usha by Stardust Power pursuant to the LOI.

The full details of the LOI are included in Usha's press release dated May 17, 2024.

The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of a number of conditions, including Stardust Power's satisfactory commercial and legal due diligence, the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements (the "Definitive Agreement") and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company cautions that there is no guarantee that the Definitive Agreement will be completed.

Deepak Varshney, CEO of Usha commented: "Retaining Hillside is the first piece of our strategy to bring visibility to Usha in the coming months as we strive to build shareholder value. Our vision at Usha has always been to acquire and monetize undervalued assets. With the recent success of companies such as Abitibi Metals, we have been evaluating opportunities to acquire copper and/or gold projects to create further shareholder value in a similar fashion. We look forward to providing shareholders updates as our strategy progresses."

About Usha Resources Ltd.

Usha Resources Ltd. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality lithium metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Based in Vancouver, BC, Usha's portfolio of strategic properties provides target-rich diversification and includes Jackpot Lake, a lithium brine project in Nevada and White Willow, a lithium pegmatite project in Ontario that is the flagship among its growing portfolio of hard-rock lithium assets. Usha trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol USHA, the OTCQB Exchange under the symbol USHAF and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol JO0.

USHA RESOURCES LTD.

"Deepak Varshney" CEO and Director

For more information, please call 778-899-1780, email info@usharesources.com or visit www.usharesources.com.

