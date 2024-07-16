Vistara Growth's backing highlights DataCore's role in shaping the future of data ecosystems through AI-powered advancements across core, edge, and cloud deployments.

DataCore Software, an industry leader in the data infrastructure and management space, has achieved a significant milestone by raising US$60 million in a financing round led by Vistara Growth, a provider of flexible growth capital to innovative technology companies. This investment will enable DataCore to expand its technology offerings and operational agility, ensuring the company can effectively meet the evolving demands of modern data environments and infrastructure stacks. By broadening its market reach to tackle emerging use cases, DataCore aims to support its customers and ensure their success across core, edge, and cloud environments.

With data volumes, complexities, and cyber threats on the rise, organizations are grappling with unprecedented challenges in data management. DataCore is set to leverage the infusion of new capital to advance its suite of storage solutions, with a concentrated effort on enhancing infrastructure and data resilience. The investment will fuel the integration of AI technologies, enabling businesses to extract actionable insights and streamline complex workflows through smart automation. Moreover, a continued focus on cybersecurity frameworks will help DataCore customers counter evolving threat vectors, providing more robust data protection safeguards.

John O'Donoghue, who led the investment for Vistara Growth, said, "As a pioneer in data storage and infrastructure solutions, DataCore is well positioned to capitalize on the increasing data volumes generated by corporate digital transformations. We have seen first-hand how DataCore's customers depend upon their flexible, hardware-agnostic solutions for critical, high-availability storage workflows, and we are excited to partner on their next phase of growth. DataCore's track record of delivering cutting-edge infrastructure solutions is supported by 25 years of R&D and innovation further enhanced by strategic acquisitions."

"This pivotal funding marks a new chapter in our commitment to our customers and partners, enabling us to deliver greater value through collaboration and innovation," said Dave Zabrowski, CEO of DataCore Software. "With the strong support of Vistara Growth, we are poised to accelerate the development of intelligent and resilient solutions in the areas of new-age data infrastructures that not only address today's data challenges but also pave the way for future advancements. Our goal is to empower businesses with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly complex digital landscape, driving long-term success and creating sustainable impact."

As DataCore embarks on this new chapter, the company is focused on fueling product innovation with transformative AI and cyber resilience solutions, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in data management. This forward-thinking strategy positions DataCore as a catalyst for progress, enabling organizations to modernize and futureproof their digital infrastructure and IT systems.

About DataCore

DataCore Software delivers the industry's most flexible, intelligent, and powerful software-defined storage solutions for the core, edge, and cloud. With a comprehensive product suite, intellectual property portfolio, and unrivaled experience in storage virtualization and advanced data services, DataCore has helped over 10,000 customers worldwide modernize how they store, protect, and access data. For more information, visit datacore.com.

About Vistara Growth

Vistara Growth provides highly flexible growth debt and equity solutions to leading technology companies across North America. Founded, managed, and funded by seasoned technology finance and operating executives, "Vistara" (Sanskrit for "expansion") is focused on enabling growth for the ambitious entrepreneurs we invest in, our investors, our people, and the communities we operate in. For more information, visit vistaragrowth.com.

