Dienstag, 16.07.2024
KI und Kultiviertes Fleisch: Die nächste Grenze technologischer Disruption
WKN: A2JB90 | ISIN: SE0011762517 | Ticker-Symbol: 7R3
Frankfurt
16.07.24
09:59 Uhr
0,002 Euro
-0,001
-21,43 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
16.07.2024 13:22 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Clean Industry Solutions Holding Europe AB is updated

On December 3, 2023, Clean Industry Solutions Holding Europe AB (the "Company")
issued a press release with information that the Company's subsidiary
Industrial Solar GmbH will file for insolvency proceedings in Germany. The
press release further included information on the Company's other subsidiary,
SolarSpring GmbH's, financial situation. 

On December 6, 2023, the shares in the Company were given observation status
with reference to substantial uncertainty regarding the Company or the pricing
of its financial instruments. 

On May 21, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that its
wholly-owned subsidiary SolarSpring GmbH will file for insolvency and that the
board of the Company will propose that the annual general meeting of the
Company decides on liquidation of the Company. In addition, provided that the
general meeting decides to liquidate the Company, the board will apply for the
delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First north Growth Market. 

On June 28, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that the
annual general meeting of the Company has resolved on a voluntary liquidation
of the Company. 

Today, on July 16, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information
that the liquidator of the Company had submitted an application for delisting
of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has
also received such an application from the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company can
be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares
removed from trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Clean Industry Solutions Holding Europe AB
(CISH, ISIN code SE0011762517, order book ID 228879). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
