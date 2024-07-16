Vietnam plans to introduce a net-metering scheme for rooftop PV. The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed a tariff of VND 671 ($0. 026)/kWh for surplus solar power. Vietnam's MoIT has proposed a tariff of VND 671/kWh for surplus solar power to be sold from rooftop PV installations under net metering, according to state-owned VGP News. Under current regulations, state-owned Electricity Vietnam (EVN) monopolizes the transmission, distribution, wholesale, and retail of electricity. It will manage the net-metered surplus solar power. The Vietnamese government has also said that excess ...

