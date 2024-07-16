Avant Brands Inc.: Avant Brands Announces $3.9 Million Private Placement of Unsecured Convertible Debenture Units

Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT)(OTCQX:AVTBF)(FRA:1BU0) ("Avant" or the "Company"), a leading producer of innovative and award-winning cannabis products, today announced the terms of the proposed non-brokered private placement of unsecured convertible debenture units (the "Convertible Debenture Units") at a price of $1,000 per Convertible Debenture Unit (the "Purchase Price") for gross proceeds of up to $3,900,000 (the "Private Placement").

Each Convertible Debenture Unit will be comprised of (i) $1,000 principal amount (the "Principal Amount") of senior unsecured convertible debentures (the "Convertible Debentures") of the Company and (ii) 10,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company. Each Convertible Debenture will be convertible into common shares of the Company (the "Debenture Shares"), at the option of the holder at a conversion price of $0.10 per Debenture Share, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of 48 months from the Closing Date (as defined below).

The Convertible Debentures are expected to bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum from the Closing Date, calculated and payable quarterly in cash. Any remaining accrued and unpaid interest will be paid by the Company on the fourth anniversary of the Closing Date (the "Maturity Date"). The Company is expected to (i) repay 6.25% of the Principal Amount quarterly in cash, and (ii) repay the remaining Principal Amount outstanding on the Maturity Date.

It is anticipated that the sole subscriber in the Private Placement (the "Subscriber") will be a single institutional investor. Pursuant to the terms of the Convertible Debentures and the Warrants, the Subscriber will be restricted from converting or exercising the Convertible Debentures or Warrants, as applicable, to the extent that after giving effect to such conversion or exercise, as the case may be, the Subscriber would beneficially own or exercise control or direction over, directly or indirectly in excess of 9.99% of the common shares of the Company outstanding immediately after giving effect to such conversion or exercise, as the case may be.

The Private Placement is expected to close on or about July 19, 2024 (the "Closing Date") and the net proceeds are expected to be used to repay existing indebtedness.

The issuance of the Convertible Debenture Units remains subject to the final approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX").

About Avant Brands Inc.

Avant is an innovative, market-leading premium cannabis company. Avant has multiple operational production facilities across Canada, which produce high-quality, handcrafted cannabis products based on unique and exceptional cultivars.

Avant offers a comprehensive product portfolio catering to recreational, medical, and export markets. Avant's consumer brands, including BLK MKT, Tenzo, Cognoscente, flowr and Treehugger, are available in key recreational markets across Canada. Avant's products are distributed globally to Australia, Israel and Germany, with its flagship brand BLK MKT currently being sold in Israel. Additionally, Avant's medical cannabis brand, GreenTec, serves qualified patients nationwide through its GreenTec Medical portal and trusted medical cannabis partners.

Avant is a publicly traded corporation listed on the TSX (TSX: AVNT) and accessible to international investors through the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AVTBF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 1BU0). Headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia, Avant operates in strategic locations including British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario.

For more information about Avant, including access to investor presentations and details about its consumer brands, please visit www.avantbrands.ca

