Leonard's Express Partners With Optimal Dynamics to Enhance Driver Experience and Asset Utilization

Leading refrigerated carrier sees significant on- and off-road value in load acceptance and dispatch optimization software

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / Optimal Dynamics, the pioneer in artificial decision intelligence for trucking companies, is proud to announce its partnership with Leonard's Express, a renowned transportation services provider synonymous with quality service and delivery. Always looking to elevate processes, technology, and communication, this partnership with Optimal Dynamics enables Leonard's Express to focus on its core value of innovation while planning for long-term success.





Leonard's Express understood the significant advantages of taking a scientific approach to harmonizing asset and brokerage operations for optimal performance and profitability. Optimal Dynamics' artificial decision intelligence takes in all data points from requirements to preferences, plans holistically throughout the network, and accounts for future uncertainties that arise. Removing guesswork and enabling the team to make swift, confident load acceptance and dispatch decisions was the key to continuous improvement at Leonard's Express.

Leonard's Express identified Optimal Dynamics as the premier partner, lauding its sophisticated technology and dedicated team poised to facilitate transformative change management. During a collaborative proof-of-value initiative, Leonard's Express experienced firsthand the significant potential of Optimal Dynamics to optimize the network, maximize asset utilization, and elevate profitability.

"After extensive market research and vendor evaluation, we found Optimal Dynamics to have the science, the technology, and the team to transform our internal operations," said Michael McGovern, Executive Vice President of Operations at Leonard's Express. "Optimal Dynamics will ensure peak performance and enable us to efficiently scale the business."

The collaboration between Optimal Dynamics and Leonard's Express promises substantial benefits, notably in enhancing driver experience and optimizing planning processes. Drivers can anticipate improved miles, home time alignment, and heightened synergy with company objectives. Simultaneously, planners stand to gain from optimized load acceptance recommendations, enabling swift, confident decision-making devoid of reliance on gut feeling and manual calculations.

"We are excited to partner with Leonard's Express, prioritizing advancements in driver experience and operational efficiency," expressed Daniel Powell, Co-founder and CEO at Optimal Dynamics. "Our partnership is anchored in a shared vision to empower carriers with artificial decision intelligence that enables organizational scale and increased throughput."

About Leonard's Express

Leonard's Express is a family-owned, asset-based transportation provider based in Farmington, New York, with offices located throughout the United States. We provide transportation solutions for a wide range of customers that encompass many industries. With our nationwide footprint, we are prepared to tailor a solution to fit your specific supply chain needs. With our state-of-the-art technology and dedicated staff, Leonard's Express is willing and able to provide dependable, diversified, and creative solutions that are responsive and cost-effective. For more information, please visit www.leonardsexpress.com.

