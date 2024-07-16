Litmus Introduces Groundbreaking Unified Namespace Product to Help Manufacturers Streamline Data Management and Governance

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / Litmus, a leader in industrial data operations (Industrial DataOps), proudly announces the general availability of its new Litmus Unified Namespace (LUNS) product. This pivotal development enhances the paradigm of data integration, management, and its real-time accessibility in the manufacturing industry, also marking a significant milestone in Litmus' decade-long dedication to advancing industrial data utilization.





CEO, Vatsal Shah: "Earlier this year, we had announced the beta edition of the Litmus UNS. We received overwhelming response and tremendous support from the industrial and technology community in defining the scope, building the product specifications, testing, and providing feedback that culminated with the first globally available version of the Litmus UNS product. Today, we are not just launching a product. We are setting a new standard for the industry. Litmus' Unified Namespace product embodies our commitment to innovation, enabling our customers to manage and govern their data operations, ensuring they are ready for the imminent AI era."

Today's industrial companies navigate complex data management hurdles, including accessing relevant data, standardizing diverse data streams, and maintaining data quality. The growing IT and OT divide further complicates data integration for meaningful outcomes. Yet, as we edge into the AI era, it's critical to prioritize efficient data practices across IT and OT. Litmus UNS not only targets the heart of data management issues but also paves the way to streamline data practices and unlock transformative benefits.

Leveraging the MQTT protocol at its core, Litmus UNS ensures easy and fluid data exchange. Additionally, Litmus UNS offers companies the flexibility to organize their data as per their specific requirements, moving away from restrictive, vendor-imposed formats. It supports the creation of scalable data structures that align with operational needs, regardless of the underlying systems or protocols.

Litmus UNS is now readily accessible for download through the Litmus Central Portal. We have published comprehensive public documentation and a free Litmus UNS course in the Litmus Academy to help users get started. For Litmus Edge users, the experience is even more seamless, thanks to the built-in connector that facilitates automatic transfer and replication of data and data models to Litmus UNS. For additional insights into Litmus UNS, please visit https://litmus.io/litmus-uns.

About Litmus

Litmus is an Industrial Data Ops company that enables industrial companies to unlock and activate their data operations at scale. Rapid-to-deploy, easy-to-use and built-to scale, Litmus provides a fast and easy way to connect to all operational technology (OT) assets and put data to work at the edge and across the enterprise. Litmus technology is trusted by Google Cloud, Parker Hannifin, Dell Technologies, HPE Mitsubishi, and other global Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit https://litmus.io.

