China's Sungrow has signed three landmark energy storage contracts with Saudi Arabia's Algihaz Holding, amounting to the world's largest grid-side storage order. Each project will have a capacity of 2. 6 GWh, totaling 7. 8 GWh. From ESS News China-headquartered Sungrow announced on Tuesday the signing of three landmark energy storage contracts with Saudi Arabia's investment group Algihaz Holding, amounting to the world's largest grid-side storage order. Each project will have a capacity of 2. 6 GWh, totaling 7. 8 GWh. The three storage projects are located in Najran, Madaya, and Khamis Mushait, ...

