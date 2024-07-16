ExaGrid Continues Growth 14 Consecutive Quarters of Free Cash Flow

ExaGrid, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution with Retention Time-Lock that includes a non-network-facing tier (creating a tiered air gap), delayed deletes and immutability for ransomware recovery, today announced that it had its strongest second quarter (Q2) in the company's history, for the quarter ending June 30, 2024 with growth of 18% over the same quarter a year ago.

ExaGrid's second quarter of bookings and revenue was the best second quarter in the company's history. The company was Free Cash Flow (FCF) positive, P&L positive, and EBITDA positive for its 14th consecutive quarter. ExaGrid added 137 new customers in the quarter with 64 that were six and seven figure deals. ExaGrid now has more than 4,300 active upper mid-market to large enterprise customers that use ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage to protect their data. ExaGrid's growth is accelerating, and the company is hiring to expand its sales teams worldwide.

Highlights of Q2 2024:

14 th consecutive quarter of Cash, EBITDA, and P&L positive operations

consecutive quarter of Cash, EBITDA, and P&L positive operations Gained recognition in industry publications: Enterprise Strategy Group Technical Review ExaGrid Retention Time-Lock for Ransomware Recovery (May 2024)

Won 6 Industry Awards: Data Breakthrough Awards Data Backup Solution of the Year (April 2024) Network Computing Awards Company of the Year (May 2024) Network Computing Awards Hardware Product of the Year (May 2024) Network Computing Awards Return on Investment Award (May 2024) Storage Awards Enterprise Backup Hardware Vendor of the Year (June 2024) Storage Awards Storage Solution of the Year Corporate (June 2024)



"ExaGrid is continuing to drive top line growth while maintaining positive EBITDA, P&L and Free Cash Flow. We've hit over 4,300 active customer installations worldwide. ExaGrid continues to have an over 70% competitive win rate replacing primary storage behind the backup application as well as deduplication appliances such as Dell Data Domain, HPE StoreOnce and NetBackup Storage Appliances. ExaGrid's customer retention rate is over 95%, and 99% are on maintenance and support. These are two industry-leading customer success metrics. Our business is strong in North America, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East and we are putting an increased focus on the Asia Pacific region," said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid.

"Years ago, ExaGrid realized that no vendor was building storage specifically for backup, as they were all selling primary storage products as backup storage targets, which is expensive, or they were selling inline deduplication appliances, which are slow for backups and restores and result in costly forklift upgrades. Backup storage has unique needs, due to large backup jobs, incrementals, synthetic fulls, backup rotation, long-term retention, and many other aspects that make backup storage different than primary storage. ExaGrid's unique Tiered Backup Storage was built specifically to improve backup performance, restore performance, scalability as data grows, security, ransomware recovery, disaster recovery, and improve the economics of backup, with low costs up front and over time," said Andrews.

"Primary storage is not as fast for large backup jobs, is typically not scalable, is very expensive for longer-term retention, and it is network-facing, making it vulnerable to security attacks. Inline deduplication appliances are slow for backups, slow for restores, are not scalable, and are also network-facing making them vulnerable to security attacks.

"ExaGrid prides itself on having a highly differentiated product that just works, does what we say it does, is sized properly, is well supported, and just gets the job done. We can back up these claims with our 95% net customer retention, NPS score of +81, and the fact that 94% of our customers have our Retention Time-Lock for Ransomware Recovery feature turned on, and 99% of our customers are on our yearly maintenance and support plan," said Andrews.

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, scale-out architecture, and comprehensive security features. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and planned product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

