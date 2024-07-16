New Nasuni Research Reveals Crucial Need for Hybrid Cloud Storage Strategies

65% of IT Decision-Makers are Rushing to Hybrid Cloudwith Cybersecurity Risks and AI on the Rise

BOSTON, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni, a leading enterprise data platform for hybrid cloud environments, today unveiled the findings of its new industry research 2024 report entitled, "The Era of Hybrid Cloud Storage." The research includes insights from over 1,000 IT purchasing decision-makers in the US, UK, and DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) on hybrid cloud, digital transformation, security, and artificial intelligence (AI).

David Grant, President of Nasuni, commented, "As hybrid cloud storage takes center stage, organizations need strategies to capitalize on their most valuable asset: data. In tandem, they need strategies for addressing critical IT issues including ransomware attacks and the introduction of AI integrations to the market. Legacy storage solutions cannot keep up with these demands. Nasuni's 'The Era of Hybrid Cloud Storage' report gives organizations the necessary industry and peer insights to understand and take action in a rapidly evolving cloud landscape."

Key Takeaways:

Cloud strategies are at the forefront of enterprise success: Enterprises are rapidly moving forward with rolling out or planning cloud-first initiatives (according to 97% of respondents) to help grow their businesses, which includes significant investments in data management, analytics, AI, and cybersecurity.

Enterprises are rapidly moving forward with rolling out or planning cloud-first initiatives (according to 97% of respondents) to help grow their businesses, which includes significant investments in data management, analytics, AI, and cybersecurity. Hybrid cloud is business critical for proper data management : While only 19% of companies have a hybrid cloud storage model, a staggering 65% plan to implement one within the next year. Of those currently using a hybrid cloud solution, 70% plan to upgrade within the next 18 months.

: While only 19% of companies have a hybrid cloud storage model, a staggering 65% plan to implement one within the next year. Of those currently using a hybrid cloud solution, 70% plan to upgrade within the next 18 months. Data recovery and security is a primary driver for cloud solutions : Data recovery is the number one priority for firms when faced with a ransomware attack, with 59% of organizations seeing cloud initiatives delivering better data security and disaster recovery time.

: Data recovery is the number one priority for firms when faced with a ransomware attack, with 59% of organizations seeing cloud initiatives delivering better data security and disaster recovery time. The growing role of data intelligence and AI: Organizations are targeting advanced data management and visibility through AI (60%). However, the biggest roadblocks preventing organizations from either developing or implementing AI solutions are data privacy and security (42%) and skills shortages (35%).

Nasuni enables global organizations to transform file data into an asset that can deliver critical business insights by consolidating that data in a secure and versatile enterprise hybrid cloud platform. Through its strategic partnerships and long-standing alliances with the major cloud providers, Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud, the Nasuni File Data Platform is unlocking even greater efficiencies, reducing cost, and establishing a foundation for facilitating core enterprise AI use-cases.

Nasuni currently supports over 850 enterprise customers, including numerous Fortune 500, in more than 70 countries to effortlessly scale, protect, and manage their data. To download the full "Era of Hybrid Cloud Storage," visit here . To understand how Nasuni can support your organization on its hybrid cloud journey, sign up for a demo here .

Methodology:

This survey was conducted among 1,150 purchasing decision-makers, across the US, UK, and DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), in organizations with 500+ employees. The interviews were conducted online by Sapio Research in March and April 2024 using an email invitation and an online survey.

About Nasuni

Nasuni is a scalable data platform for enterprises facing an explosion of unstructured data in an AI world.?

The Nasuni File Data Platform delivers effortless scale in hybrid cloud environments, enables control at the network edge, and meets the modern enterprise expectation for insight- and AI-ready data. It simplifies file data management while increasing storage access and performance. Its best-in-class file recovery protects customers against a range of cyber threats and eliminates the need for specialized backup and disaster recovery - all while cutting the cost of infrastructure by up to 65%.

Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni, spanning across the manufacturing, construction, energy, consumer goods, and public sectors. Nasuni's corporate headquarters is located in?Boston, Massachusetts, and the company delivers services to over 70 countries. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

