RLDatix Acquires Carebeans Limited

The acquisition will expand RLDatix's comprehensive suite of solutions to incorporate Carebeans' care planning and management expertise.

LONDON, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RLDatix, the leading global provider of connected healthcare operations software and services, announced today the completion of its acquisition of Carebeans, a UK-based digital care planning and management software provider for the social care sector - and one of the first in its category to be added to the National Health Service's assured supplier list.

The acquisition brings Carebeans' proficiency in care planning and management into RLDatix's extensive suite of compliance, risk, governance and workforce management solutions. Caregivers will now reap the combined benefits of both companies' dedication to deliver best-in-class, user-friendly and integrated digital health and care solutions.

The new comprehensive offering available to customers features 24/7 compliance through automatically updated and tailored policies, continual assessment programmes via digital audits and online mock inspections, thousands of online resources, specialised digital dementia care and one of the most feature-rich digital care planning and rostering systems in the industry-all accessible with a single login.

"As we strive for better connected healthcare operations in the broader NHS health and care settings, care coordination is critical," said Jeff Surges, CEO of RLDatix. "Carebeans' software enables RLDatix to provide additional capabilities to the market through integration with our award winning QCS compliance solutions."

The announcement comes at a time when care providers are increasingly seeking out integration across their digital care solutions. With healthcare professionals continually under scrutiny, especially amid economic challenges, increased inspections and fines and the threat of potential closures, this acquisition aims to alleviate industry pressure through a unified product that will enable providers to deliver the highest quality care.

"The value fit between Carebeans and RLDatix was immediately clear - not just the commitment to delivering integrated health and care solutions, but the shared focus on empowering providers to deliver higher-quality and safer care for patients and those receiving social care," said Nick Lawford, Chief Executive at Carebeans. "Our combined resources, strategic expertise and innovative products leaves me feeling excited about the future trajectory of our industry."

About RLDatix

RLDatix is on a mission to improve healthcare by enabling a world where patients receive the best and safest care possible. Trusted by thousands of clients around the world, our connected healthcare operations platform combines software and trusted services to empower organisations with critical data insights across risk, safety, compliance, provider lifecycle and workforce management. Our user-centric approach provides a holistic, real-time view of healthcare operations, connecting disparate information across the enterprise - thus giving organisational leadership the contextualised data they need to make better-informed decisions. Visit rldatix.com to learn more.

About Carebeans

Carebeans is a dedicated cloud-based digital care planning and management platform for Care Homes, Supported Living, Domiciliary Care, and staff management with modern, clean and intuitive functionality. Allowing care staff and management to focus on the needs of the care service user, whilst allowing easy access and retrieval of data for managers, inspectors, stakeholders and staff alike. For more information, visit www.carebeans.co.uk

