2024 BFCM Guide and Powerful AI Tools Now Available To Help Brands Unlock Massive Revenue Opportunities

Brands Experience 124% in Revenue Lift Ahead of Holiday

Attentive, the AI-powered SMS and email marketing platform, announces the general availability of AI Pro internationally, a cutting-edge suite of tools that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize marketing messaging. Just in time for the busiest shopping season of the year, AI Pro equips brands with unparalleled capabilities to deliver exceptional customer experiences. As the sole vendor offering these advanced AI tools, Attentive sets a new standard in the industry, optimizing every aspect of message delivery for the highest performance.

"At Attentive, our top priority is to support brands in embracing AI to maximize their performance and deliver exceptional customer experiences," said Amit Jhawar, CEO of Attentive. "With brands already seeing an average 124% revenue boosts when using Attentive AI models, we predict that even more of our customers will see performance lifts this holiday season. With Attentive AI, we ensure every message matters."

Tested and Proven Results with Attentive AI:

Attentive has been building, testing, and validating its AI products and features in market for 18+ months and are the furthest ahead in AI-powered marketing space to deliver the highest message performance. Hot Topic, Crate Barrel, UGG, and more leading brands are experiencing an average 124% increase in revenue with AI Pro and/or AI Journeys.

Mark Lu, Director of E-Commerce and Digital Marketing at Hot Topic said, "AI Pro was very easy to switch on and it outperformed the control group as well as our expectations consistently."

Megan Edwards, Senior Manager of CRM at Tecovas said, "We're so excited about AI Pro and the results it's delivered so far. Building the correct segments is time-consuming and open to human error, but AI Pro takes all the guesswork out of it and delivers the results we're looking for. This ability to better identify and communicate with our audience will be our key to driving success in the upcoming holiday season."

Harness AI to Succeed This BFCM

In 2023, Attentive drove over $1.8 billion in online revenue during Cyber Week for brands, and $20 billion in online revenue for the whole of 2023. 45% of brands on the Attentive platform tested Attentive AI to craft customized messages for their customers during Cyber Week 2023, sending more than 218 million AI-influenced messages. With continual increases in mobile shopping, Attentive expects 90% of brands to send Attentive AI-influenced messages this upcoming holiday season.

Attentive's 2024 Holiday Guide has tried-and-true resources, templates, and best practices to leverage AI-powered email and SMS programs for success this BFCM.

Remove the Guesswork with AI Pro:

By integrating the four features of AI Pro, marketers can unlock their troves of data to anticipate their customers' needs and behaviors, find new audiences, and deliver unique messages for the highest performance-without any additional workflows.

Audiences AI: Segment and target customers more intelligently to optimize ROI

Leverage Attentive AI to analyze your audience to uncover high-value subscribers and remove low-propensity to purchase segments

Identity AI: Reliably recognize more site traffic to drive more revenue

Easily recognizes customers outside of their browser cookie lifetime

Trigger a higher volume of your top-performing journeys messages

Send Time AI: Message customers when they want to hear from you

Automatically schedule messages to be delivered at the right time based on historical performance for highest conversion

Brand Voice: Fine-tune messages with your brand's unique tone and style

Create brand-specific copy automatically based on models trained on your historical messages

Easily add modifications to change brand voice and optimize performance

About Attentive

Attentive® is the AI-powered SMS and email marketing platform that delivers unparalleled messaging performance on the channels that matter most. Infusing intelligence at every stage of the consumer's purchasing journey, Attentive empowers businesses to achieve hyper-personalized communication with their customers on a large scale. Leveraging AI-powered tools, a mobile-first approach, two-way conversations, and enterprise-grade technology, Attentive drives billions in online revenue for brands around the globe. Trusted by over 8,000 leading brands such as CB2, Urban Outfitters, GUESS, and Dickey's Barbeque Pit, Attentive is the go-to solution for delivering powerful commerce experiences for consumers with the brands they love.

