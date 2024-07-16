Unusual Machines Launches NDAA Compliant, Made in the USA Flight Controller for FPV Drones

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American:UMAC) ("Unusual Machines" or the "Company"), a drone and drone components manufacturer, today announced the launch of the Rotor Riot Brave F7 Flight Controller . This product is manufactured in the USA and is fully compliant with the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

"We are currently in the Blue UAS approval process for the Brave F7 Flight Controller. This underscores our commitment to supply chain transparency and regulatory compliance." said Allan Evans, CEO of Unusual Machines. "This U.S. based production is our first step in providing a more secure and reliable supply chain to our consumer, commercial, and government customers."

Starting today, the Rotor Riot Brave F7 Flight Controller is available for pre-sale at an introductory price of $49.50 (reduced from the regular retail price of $58) on the Rotor Riot e-commerce store. The special introductory price expires on August 15, 2024. The first orders are expected to start shipping early in August. The Rotor Riot Brave F7 Flight Controller is also available for wholesale purchase to other retailers, enterprise, and government customers.

"We are thrilled to introduce our first US-made component," said Drew Camden, COO at Unusual Machines. "The Brave F7 Flight Controller represents a significant milestone for our company and is the first step on our ambitious roadmap of having a suite of American-made components."

Stacy Wright, President of Rotor Riot, added, "The Brave F7 Flight Controller is designed by our Rotor Riot team with the FPV pilot in mind. We are committed to serving our FPV hobby and are proud to offer high-quality, reliable American-made drone components at a very competitive price."

Key Features of the Rotor Riot Brave F7 Flight Controller include:

Made in the USA & NDAA compliant

Competitive pricing

STMF722RET6 processor

Equipped with Bosch accelerometer and barometer

16Mb of built in Blackbox Memory

Dimensions: 37mm x 37mm

Mounting Holes: 30mm x 30mm

For more information about the Rotor Riot Brave F7 Flight Controller or to place an order, please visit www.RotorRiot.com or contact via purchasing@rotorriot.com.

Rotor Riot Brave F7 Flight Controller

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot e-commerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032.

For more information visit Unusual Machines at https://www.unusualmachines.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including seeking to be a dominant Tier-1 supplier, showing growth and releasing a U.S. made flight controller during the current quarter. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including obtaining Blue UAS approval, our ability to provide a more secure and reliable supply chain to our customers, our targeted shipping date of orders in early August, and our ability to develop a suite of American-made components. The results expected by some or all of these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that affect these forward looking statements are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's final Prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT:

CS Investor Relations

Phone: 917-633-8980

Email: investors@unusualmachines.com

SOURCE: Unusual Machines, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com