CBD Life Sciences, Inc. Completes Partnership with Arizona's Largest CBD Wholesaler

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL), through its dynamic subsidiary The CBD Vault Inc, is thrilled to announce a transformative partnership with Sunset Wholesale West, the premier wholesaler in Arizona.

The collaboration will see The CBD Vault's exceptional pain creams, athlete-specific pain relief roll-ons, and acclaimed gummies distributed through Sunset Wholesale's expansive network. Sunset Wholesale, a stalwart in the industry since 2004, operates from a state-of-the-art 40,000-square-foot warehouse and boasts a diverse inventory of over 12,000 products.

Lisa Nelson, President & CEO of The CBD Vault, shares her excitement: "Teaming up with Sunset Wholesale is a monumental step for us. This partnership means our top-tier CBD products will now be accessible to a vast array of retailers, enhancing our market penetration and driving substantial revenue growth. We are poised for a remarkable journey ahead."

Nelson adds, "Our mission has always been to provide accessible, high-quality CBD products. This partnership not only aligns with our goals but also propels us towards new heights in our expansion efforts."

Sunset Wholesale West LLC. 3337 North 35th Avenue Phoenix, Arizona 85017 https://www.sunsetwholesalewest.com

CBD is celebrated for its potential to address a wide range of conditions. From behavioral and neurological disorders like ADD/ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, OCD, PTSD, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, and ALS, to pain management for headaches, migraines, arthritis, cramps, spinal injuries, and fibromyalgia, CBD offers promising benefits. It may also support gastrointestinal health, aiding in conditions such as anorexia, cachexia, Crohn's disease, diabetes, and nausea, and provide relief for physical and immune system disorders, including muscular dystrophy, cancer, and hypertension.

Stay connected for more exciting updates as The CBD Vault continues to innovate and set new standards in the CBD industry.

About The CBD Vault Inc.

The CBD Vault Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. The CBD Vault has developed and is retailing/wholesale a full line of cannabidiol based organic products including CBD Drops, Pain Relief Creams, Anxiety & Sleep Supplements, Edibles, Coffee, Skincare Line, Pet Line, Tablets. The CBD Vault's products can be viewed and purchased on the Company's website at www.thecbdvault.com

Follow our social media for the latest updates!

X: https://www.x.com/CBDL_StockOTC

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cbd.vault

IR Contact: cbdvaultaz@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: CBD Life Sciences Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com