Data protection without labeling or rules protects company information from old and new threats

Harmonic Security has today announced the availability of Harmonic Protect which empowers security teams with the tools to protect sensitive data without the headaches of labeling and complex rules.

CISOs using Harmonic have coined it "zero-touch data protection" for its unique ability to protect vast amounts of sensitive data without burdening the security team.

Harmonic Protect is built for security teams that want to protect sensitive data without relying on legacy data protection tools. They do not have the resources or time to manually label their data or spend time wading through false positives from DLP. With Harmonic, it's as simple as turning it on.

Instead, Harmonic Protect uses specialist data protection models that have been pre-trained on specific data types such as personally identifiable information (PII), source code, insurance claims, payroll data, and more. These models are trained on a unique dataset of public data which means that Harmonic does not need to train on customer data.

Rather than sending alerts to overworked security teams, Harmonic can send nudges to end users to coach them toward compliance while enabling the business' goals. These models are lightning-fast; the detections work 300x quicker than large language models like ChatGPT, which means that sensitive information can be blocked from leaving the enterprise before a query to GenAI services can be completed without disrupting the end user.

Alastair Paterson, co-founder and CEO of Harmonic Security explains: "We've spent billions of dollars and decades of effort, but existing data protection tools have never been up to the challenge. Very few organizations are sophisticated and resourced enough to deploy them well or attempt data labeling and classification. They will become increasingly exposed in the era of generative AI where systems rely heavily on large datasets to function effectively meaning the potential for data breaches and leaks becomes a significant risk.

Paterson continues: "Organizations need to be able to use GenAI safely and empower their employees to use these tools to gain the huge productivity increases the technology offers. However, a lack of solutions has forced security leaders to block the tools while they create a security program that will manage the risks. Harmonic Protect enables these tools to be used safely while at the same time guarding against the data loss issues organizations have always had which DLP tools have been unable to solve."

