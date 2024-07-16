Anzeige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name: EKOBOT AB (publ) changes name to Newlist AB (publ)

As from July 17, 2024, EKOBOT AB (publ)will change company name toNewlist AB
(publ). ISIN Code will not change. 

Old company name:  EKOBOT AB (publ) 
--------------------------------------
New company name:  Newlist AB (publ)
--------------------------------------
Old Ticker:     EKOBOT      
--------------------------------------
New Ticker:     NEWL       
--------------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code SE0015346812   
--------------------------------------
                   
                   

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
