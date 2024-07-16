Scientists in Sweden have integrated a PV device with a molecular solar thermal (MOST) energy storage system, which acts as as a solar cell optical filter and cooling agent. The proposed combination achieves a 0. 2% higher PV efficiency and solar storage efficiency of 2. 3%. A group of researchers led by the Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden has fabricated a hybrid polycrystalline solar cell integrating a molecular solar thermal (MOST) energy storage system that converts the high-energy photons underutilized by the cell into chemical energy. In the proposed system configuration, the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...