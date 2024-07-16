Tottenham Hotspur has today announced a global brand partnership with Kraken. Ahead of the 2024/25 season, Kraken will become the Club's first-ever Official Crypto and Web3 Partner, and the Official Sleeve Partner for its Men's and Women's teams.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240716391494/en/

Tottenham Hotspur partners with Crypto Platform Kraken (Photo: Business Wire)

Founded in 2011, Kraken is one of the world's longest-standing crypto platforms. Inspired by a mission to accelerate the global adoption of crypto, Kraken empowers clients to confidently learn about the emerging crypto ecosystem. In the UK, Kraken has deep and established roots after consistently investing resources to grow its local team, which now has over 350 people. Kraken has also become one of the largest UK-registered crypto platforms, and has over 13 million clients globally accessing the crypto markets through its consumer and pro mobile apps, and a state-of-the-art trading platform.

Both Spurs and Kraken share a forward-thinking vision for how cutting-edge technologies can be leveraged to push boundaries and enhance the fan experience. The partnership will focus on advancing football fans' understanding about crypto and how the technology can be applied to deepen connections to the sport.

Throughout this partnership, Kraken will engage with the Club's global fan base through exclusive content, fan pop-ups, and provide behind-the-scenes access to both Kraken and Tottenham Hotspur events.

Ryan Norys, Chief Revenue Officer, Tottenham Hotspur, said: "As a Club that aims to drive innovation in everything we do, we are delighted to partner with yet another forward-thinking brand in Kraken a true leader in its field, recognised throughout the web3 industry for its emphasis on education around the crypto ecosystem. We look forward to bringing our fans a range of exciting events and experiences throughout the course of the partnership."

"Spurs supporters and the crypto community both have an undeterred and relentless passion for what they believe in," said Mayur Gupta, Kraken's Chief Marketing Officer. "Kraken has a vision that crypto, like football, should be accessible to everyone. We're therefore thrilled to partner with Tottenham Hotspur to bring this inclusive financial technology to a larger audience of football fans."

Kraken will also boost its connection to F1 by becoming the Official Crypto and Web3 Partner of F1 DRIVE London, a first-of-its-kind immersive karting experience that sits below the iconic South Stand of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Both Tottenham Hotspur and Kraken will host interactive competitions to further engage fans who are interested in sports and finance.

For more information about the partnership and upcoming fan experiences, please visit our landing page.

About Tottenham Hotspur FC:

Founded in 1882, Tottenham Hotspur Football Club is an English Premier League Club, based in North London, with an estimated global reach of 616 million, over 100 million social media followers and a global cumulative TV audience of 355 million.

Tottenham Hotspur has:

Multi-national Men's and Women's playing squads, competing in the Premier League and Women's Super League respectively

A clear strategy to develop talent for its First Teams from within its Academy

A £100m state-of-the-art Training Centre that supports the Club's ambition to attract, develop and retain the best talent

Commercial partnerships with globally-recognised brands including AIA Group Limited (AIA), one of the world's leading providers of life insurance services, and Nike, the world's leading sports footwear and apparel company

A commitment to minimizing its environmental impact across Club operations, being named as the greenest in the Premier League for the past five years. Tottenham Hotspur is a signatory of the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework, committing to halve carbon emissions by 2030 and become net zero carbon by 2040

An award-winning Foundation that is renowned for creating opportunities to help enhance the lives of people in its local community through education, employment, health and social inclusion programmes

In April 2019, the Club opened an iconic new stadium that sits at the heart of a £1billion sport-led regeneration of North Tottenham. The stadium is the largest football club stadium in London and is a multi-use venue with the ability to host a variety of events 365 days a year, including NFL, boxing, rugby, concerts and other major events, plus visitor attractions including F1 Drive London, Stadium Tours and the Dare Skywalk, attracting 3 million annual visitors.

As a result of the new stadium development, analysis shows Tottenham Hotspur contributes around £900m of gross output to London's economy, generating an additional GVA (Gross Value Added) of nearly £500m in London, supporting 3,700 jobs across its three local Boroughs.

About Kraken:

Kraken is one of the world's longest-standing and most secure crypto platforms. Our mission is to accelerate the global adoption of crypto, so that everyone can achieve financial freedom and inclusion. Globally, Kraken clients trade more than 200 digital assets and 6 different national currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, CHF, and AUD.

Founded in 2011, Kraken was among the first to offer spot trading with margin, parachain auctions, staking, regulated derivatives and index services under one roof. Trusted by over 13 million individuals, traders and institutions around the world, Kraken offers professional 24/7/365 client support along with one of the fastest, most performant trading platforms available. Kraken has set the industry standard for transparency and client trust, and was the first crypto platform to conduct Proof of Reserves. In 2024, Kraken ranked 18th in Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in the UK showcasing how the platform offers one of the most compelling employment opportunities.

Kraken markets can be monitored and traded via the web or through the Kraken and Kraken Pro iOS and Android apps.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240716391494/en/

Contacts:

Tottenham Hotspur FC: Tony Stevens tony.stevens@tottenhamhotspur.com

Kraken: Lauren Post at press@kraken.com