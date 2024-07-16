Anzeige
EcoPlus Inc: EcoPlus, Inc. Announces Merger Agreement with HealthPoint Plus Holding, Inc.

EcoPlus and HealthPoint Plus Join Forces to Innovate Health and Wellness

SALEM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / EcoPlus, Inc. (OTC PINK:ECPL) today declared its entry into a definitive merger agreement with HealthPoint Plus Holding, Inc., marking a significant milestone for both entities. The merger, structured as a stock and cash transaction, aims to create and build a significant company in the dynamic landscape of health and wellness. Following the merger, the combined entity will continue operations under the banner of EcoPlus, Inc., while leveraging the technology infrastructure and market positioning of the HealthPoint Plus brand.

The newly amalgamated company will focus on advancing the Health and Wellness sector, strategically acquiring and integrating profitable primary care doctors' offices, pharmacies, and related enterprises. By harnessing the potential of virtual primary care, telehealth, and hybrid telehealth models, the merged entity anticipates enhancing operational efficiencies and augmenting profitability.

Amy Brimicombe, the newly appointed CEO of EcoPlus, expressed enthusiasm about the merger, stating, "I am thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with such a dynamic team. Together, we possess unparalleled expertise, and I am eager to undertake strategic initiatives that will drive revenue for EcoPlus."

The company has already started the process of evaluating potential acquisition targets and remains committed to providing timely updates in the coming weeks.

About EcoPlus, Inc. and HealthPoint Plus Holding, Inc.

The reimagined EcoPlus is driven by a mission to revolutionize the health and wellness landscape by consolidating businesses across multiple verticals and integrating cutting-edge AI-driven technologies. With a strategic focus on enhancing patient and customer experiences while maximizing profitability, EcoPlus aims to reshape the primary care, pharmacy, and wellness sectors.

Through strategic acquisitions and organic enhancements, EcoPlus intends to pioneer innovations in Virtual Primary Care, Urgent Care Telehealth, Hybrid Telehealth, and AI-enabled triage, response, and diagnosis.

Please feel free to contact us at EMAIL or PHONE to learn more.

Contact Information:

EcoPlus, Inc.
120 Washington Street, STE 202
Salem, MA 01970
Contact: Amy Brimicombe
Email: info@ecopluscorporate.com
Phone: 978-515-2273
Website: www.ecopluscorporate.com

SOURCE: EcoPlus Inc



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
