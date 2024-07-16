The 2024 Summer Olympics will officially launch on July 27 in Paris, marking the debut of the Cultural Olympiad, a celebration of art from around the world. The Parc de la Villette in northeastern Paris will serve as the official venue for the Cultural Olympiad, hosting performances from over ten countries, including France, the Czech Republic, Canada, Brazil, and Taiwan.

For the first time, Taiwan will participate in the Cultural Olympiad under the banner "Taiwan Pavilion," offering a taste of its culture through Taiwanese snacks and delicacies as well as four themed experiences: "Voice of Freedom," "Island Elegance," "Cultural Exchanges Between," and "Taiwan and France." A total of 22 performance groups, comprising over 120 participants, will present nearly 60 shows featuring music, drama, and dance.

Traditional Taiwanese opera will take center stage as five troupes "Our Theatre," "Shintrun Taiwanese Opera Troupe," "Rom Shing Hakka Opera Troupe," "Siou-Ching Taiwanese Opera Troupe," and "Ming Hwa Yuan Arts Cultural Group" collectively present a modern rendition of traditional Taiwanese opera. Taiwanese fusion band "A Root" will showcase their music through a fusion of Chinese and Western instruments such as the sheng, yueqin, liuqin, zhongruan, piano, and cello. Additionally, Nymphia Wind, a drag performer and winner of RuPaul's Drag Race, will launch an event titled "Flew from Taiwan, just say hello!" that encourages public participation and features an innovative performance.

The Taiwan Pavilion will also feature digital displays showcasing works by nearly 300 artists, including two-dimensional, three-dimensional, and video art, representing Taiwan's determination to showcase its diverse values and cultural confidence on the global stage.

