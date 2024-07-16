SMIRNOFF PARTNERS WITH CO-OP LIVE THIS SUMMER

The Iconic Vodka Brand Launches the 'Co-op Live Summer Series presented by Smirnoff' at the UK's Largest Arena

LONDON, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smirnoff, the world's No1 vodka and leading force in music culture, is officially partnering with Co-op Live to mark the recent opening of the UK's largest state-of-the-art arena. The partnership will see the 'Co-op Live Summer Series presented by Smirnoff' run until 13thSeptember 2024. During this time as presenting partner, the vodka brand will surprise and delight consumers visiting the venue with great-tasting drinks and the ultimate night out experience. This summer, Co-op Live has curated a hot lineup of popular bands, singers, and entertainers, including some of the world's biggest names from the world of music, who will perform on the UK's biggest stage over the coming months.

To kick off the Co-op Live Summer Series presented by Smirnoff celebrations, the brand is offering friends a chance to win tickets to see their favourite stars perform live, hosted by celebrities including TV favourites Indiyah Polack and Callum Jones, as well as social media and makeup virtuoso Mitchell Halliday. Alongside their hosts, winners will enjoy access to the Decibel Club and enjoy the concert from a private suite hosted by Smirnoff, fully immersing themselves in the ultimate night-out experience. Competition details, available to individuals over 18, can be found on Smirnoff's Instagram account, @smirnoffeurope.

Attendees at Co-op Live, which can host up to 23,500 people, will have the opportunity to choose from a range of Smirnoff favourites, including Smirnoff Raspberry Crush, Smirnoff Mango & Passionfruit Twist and Smirnoff No.21. These drinks will be available to guests over 18 at bars and grab-and-go stations throughout the venue, including the Smirnoff Founders Bar. Guests can also try the newest addition to the range, Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind, at the outdoor Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind Bar, where they can enjoy a frozen Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind Margarita in the sunshine. In addition to great drinks, Smirnoff has created a must-try experience for gig attendees with a 360-photo booth on Level 3, where guests can use fun props and have a chance to get their tickets upgraded that evening.

Diageo is the official drinks partner to Co-op Live, and the Co-op Live Summer Series presented by Smirnoff reflects the vodka brand's ongoing commitment to make music more accessible to everyone. Smirnoff recently rolled out its 'WE DO US' campaign, activated through a series of initiatives that aim to reignite social connections and lower barriers to socialising.

Tyler Monk, Smirnoff Brand Manager, Diageo Great Britain, said: "Smirnoff is on a mission to make music more accessible and create unforgettable experiences that bring people together through live music. We're proud to partner with Co-op Live and be part of Manchester's vibrant music scene, offering great-tasting Smirnoff drinks, music, and unique experiences to a wider audience."

For the schedule of events at Co-0p Live, visit www.cooplive.com.

About Smirnoff Vodka

Smirnoff is the world's number one vodka brand and Diageo's most popular spirit brand by volume. Smirnoff is a brand for everyone and has been enjoyed for more than 150 years. To learn more about Smirnoff and any upcoming news, visit www.smirnoff.com.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice.

Please drink responsibly and please do not forward to anyone under the legal purchase age.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

About Co-op Live

Co-op Live is a £365m, 23,500 capacity premier venue located on the Etihad Campus in the heart of Manchester featuring over 120 nights a year of unique entertainment. Co-op Live emerges as the newest and largest arena in the UK, a testament to the unrivalled partnership between Oak View Group (OVG), City Football Group (CFG), Harry Styles, and Co-op.

Distinguished as a world-class, planet-friendly venue deeply rooted in the local community, Co-op Live is poised to become one of the world's most sustainable and socially responsible venues delivering on Co-op's vision of a fairer world within the entertainment industry.

With an impressive array of 32 food and drink concessions, including bars, premium restaurants, lounges, and club spaces, Co-op Live sets the standard for live entertainment in the music industry today. Venue excellence extends to the innovative 'Smart Bowl' design with cutting edge technology and state-of-the-art acoustics, crafted to offer an intimate and immersive sensory experience for all patrons.

