International Medical Group (IMG): IMG Welcomes Susan Yates as Chief Customer Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMG (International Medical Group), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, is pleased to introduce Susan Yates as the company's new Chief Customer Officer. Yates joins the IMG team with more than 25 years of experience in the insurance and global assistance industries.

"I am very excited to be taking on this new role as Chief Customer Officer at IMG," said Yates. "Service to others has been the theme of my career thus far, and I look forward to continuing that theme and applying my decades of industry experience in this new role."

In her role as Chief Customer Officer, Yates will join IMG's executive team and lead Global Customer Service, Assistance, Claims, Clinical, and Cost Containment Departments. She will also be responsible for customer satisfaction and efficiency initiatives within the company.

"At IMG, we are committed to continually improving the customer journey, and Susan will be a key driver of our improvement strategies," said Steve Paraboschi, IMG President and CEO. "IMG's purpose is to be there to protect and enhance the well-being of our customers, and we are confident that Susan will help IMG continue delivering on that promise."

Prior to joining IMG, Yates held several senior leadership roles at Falck Global Assistance, UnitedHealth Group, and Allianz Worldwide Partners - where she spent more than 15 years, ultimately serving as the Vice President of International Assistance, Claims, Clinical, Network, and Concierge.

"Susan's broad international knowledge, leadership expertise, and impressive track record in the global insurance and assistance services industries make her a fantastic addition to the team," said Amanda Winkle, IMG Chief Operating Officer.

