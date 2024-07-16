Aptean Inc.: Aptean Expands Warehouse Management and Supply Chain Capabilities Through Acquisition of Principal Logistics Technologies

Comprehensive platform designed for 3PL, wholesale, distribution, manufacturing and retail markets

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 16, 2024, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced the acquisition of Principal Logistics Technologies ("PLT"), a provider of purpose-built warehouse management and supply chain optimization software solutions.



With the acquisition of PLT, Aptean adds new capabilities to its warehouse management and supply chain management offerings for wholesalers, importers, manufacturers, retailers and 3PLs.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, PLT provides mission-critical software designed to manage complex warehouse operations, optimize supply chain efficiency and increase ROI. PLT delivers an integrated suite of solutions including picking, stock management, receiving, reverse logistics, order management, dispatch control and load bay management. The PLT platform is designed to manage operations across single-site and multi-site systems. PLT possesses deep industry expertise across the 3PL logistics, bulk commodities, chemicals, cold storage, grocery, pharmaceutical, wholesale / distribution, manufacturing and retail verticals.

"PLT has a proven track record and over 30 years of experience delivering mission-critical warehouse management and supply chain optimization solutions across Ireland and the United Kingdom" said Duane George, President of EMEA and APAC at Aptean. "The PLT platform delivers a robust suite of software solutions designed to manage complex warehouse and supply chain operations and is backed by a team of seasoned industry experts. We are thrilled to welcome the PLT team and customers to Aptean."

"We are delighted to join an organization like Aptean who shares our commitment to delivering leading warehouse and supply chain management solutions. Together with Aptean, we are excited to offer our customers even more solutions to help manage and optimize their warehouse and supply chain operations" said Australian born Peter Flanagan, CEO and founder at PLT. Lorcan Tiernan, Chairperson of PLT, commented, "Aptean's purpose of helping customers and team members thrive aligns very closely with PLT's customer and people centric approach, and this is why we believe the combination is so compelling."

About Principal Logistics Technologies

PLT is a provider of software solutions designed to manage and optimize complex warehouse and supply chain operations. With over 30 years of experience, PLT is uniquely equipped to solve the most complex supply chain requirements facing 3PLs, manufacturers, wholesalers, importers, distributors, and retailers. To learn more visit: https://www.principallogisticstechnologies.com

About Aptean

Aptean is a global provider of industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With rapid deployment, Aptean's solutions and services help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What's Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean and Ready for What's Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

