Fidelity UCITS II ICAV - Sustainable Investing Updates for the Sub-Fund

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 16

This document is important and requires your immediate attention.If you are in doubt as to the action you should take, you should seek advice from your Fidelity Relationship Manager.

If you have sold or transferred any of your Shares in Fidelity Sustainable USD EM Bond UCITS ETF(the "Sub-Fund) a sub-fund of Fidelity UCITS II ICAV (the "Fund"), please pass this document at once to the purchaser or transferee, or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee as soon as possible.

Unless otherwise defined herein, all other capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meaning as capitalised terms used in the currently effective prospectus of the Fund and supplements for the Sub-Funds, as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time (together, the "Prospectus"). A copy of the Prospectus is available upon request during normal business hours at the registered office of the Fund.

Please note that the Central Bank of Ireland (the "Central Bank") has not reviewed this notice. The Directors accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this notice and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief there are no other facts the omission of which would make any statement misleading.

16 July 2024

Dear Shareholder,

Sustainable Investing Updates for the Sub-Fund

We are writing to you as a Shareholder in the Sub-Fund to advise you of changes in respect of the Sub-Fund, as detailed below.

As part of our ongoing commitment to responsible and sustainable investing, the Manager, in consultation with the Directors, has decided to update our approach to sustainable investing and environmental, social and governance ("ESG") integration to reflect the evolving sustainable investing landscape and enhance transparency to investors.

Introduction of ESG Scores for Portfolios

The Prospectus will be updated to introduce ESG portfolio scores for the Sub-Fund which will promote environmental and/or social characteristics by aiming to have an ESG score of its portfolio greater than that of its benchmark.

Exclusions

The Prospectus will be updated to include additional exclusions which will be applied by the Sub-Funds. Further information on the exclusions is also available on the website Sustainable investing framework (fidelityinternational.com) .

There will be no change to any other sub-fund of the Fund.

Next steps

It is expected that a revised version of the Prospectus reflecting the updates for the Sub-Fund detailed above will be issued on or around 30 July 2024 (the "Effective Date").

No action is required from you as regards this update. If you do not want to remain in the Sub-Fund following the implementation of the proposed changes, you may redeem in the usual manner at any point prior to the Effective Date.

Further information

Should you have any questions relating to this matter, you should contact your professional advisor or your usual Fidelity Service Centre.

We would like to thank you for your investment, and we look forward to serving you in the future.

Yours sincerely

Director

For and on behalf of

Fidelity UCTIS II ICAV