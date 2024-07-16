Star Alliance International Corp. Signs Acquisition Agreement with HRaspirin, Ltd.

Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC PINK:STAL), ("STAR or the Company"). STAR is pleased to confirm that it has signed definitive documents to acquire 51% of HRaspirin which becomes effective on or before August 15, 2024, based on certain milestones to be achieved.

HRaspirin founded in 2018 was established to solve the challenges faced by employers and HR managers in managing benefits. Employers are not in the business of providing benefits. Employees expect benefits and to be able to purchase other options at discounts through their employer. HRaspirin uses its proprietary software solutions to fill the role for human resources for any company that wants to provide voluntary benefits to its employees but doesn't want to worry about the cost of managing carriers. Businesses have severely cut back budgets for human resources and are having difficulty staffing for these tasks. HRaspirin provides the solution, and the employees enjoy the same price breaks on their benefits with the convenient feeling of a payroll deduction.

HRaspirin strategy focuses on:

Carriers utilize our service to facilitate their payroll group payments. Agents are looking for alternatives to the billing problem. Many agents have turned to bank draft options due to expediency, but they have experienced low persistency due to volatility with personal bank accounts.

Employers utilize our proprietary system in house to manage carrier billing. When an employer realizes HRaspirin removes the headache, we never lose them.

Unions/Associations are increasingly looking to HRaspirin for dues management and data management services.

Some entities benefit from HRaspirin's customizable private label to manage not only their benefits, but also to export these services to other enterprises.

Shawn Stephens, President of HRaspirin stated: "We have been talking with Star for some time and see their vision for the future of their Fintech division. We bring a team of experienced professionals and software engineers that are continually improving our proprietary software. Our revenue for 2024 is expected to be around $2 million with strong net income, and with the support of the Star management team and growth funding capabilities, we anticipate that we can achieve revenues nearing $10 million for 2025."

Richard Carey, President and Chairman of Star Alliance International Corp., commented, "This is another step in our growth targets for 2024. With the addition of HRaspirin, we bring revenue and a very solid profit track record to our group. This is the second step in the growth of our Fintech division. In both these acquisitions we bring innovative and proprietary software solutions for the needs of business clients. Our team is now concentrating on our gold mine and Genesis as well as the Artificial Intelligence Company. Keep watching as we will be updating our shareholders regularly."

About Star Alliance International Corp.

Star Alliance International Corp. ("the Company" or "STAL") was incorporated in the State of Nevada on April 17, 2014, under the laws of the State of Nevada.

Star Alliance International Corp. is a Worldwide Holding Company with a mine in California and other assets ready to be acquired. In addition, Star searches out innovative technologies that are eco-friendly including "Genesis," our environmentally safe gold and other mineral extraction system.

The Genesis extraction system extracts minerals from oxide and complex ores much faster than other processes in an environmentally safe manner. We plan to close this transaction as soon as possible.

We have also agreed terms to acquire controlling interests in two entities outside our mining divisions in the fintech arena and we are negotiating the terms of the transaction with AIEnglishGPT, the artificial intelligence transaction.

Our work on our digital asset backed by gold continues, as we prepare paperwork for regulatory approvals.

The Company anticipates continued expansion of our efforts domestically and abroad, with a particularly keen focus on mining technologies for precious metals and rare earth minerals, as well as other innovative technologies.

It is Star Alliance International Corp.'s goal to become an exciting well-rounded many-faceted company with a sophisticated corporate structure that allows for more transparency to our shareholders. Our planned diversification, paired with a sensible approach, will result in the absolute best possible outcomes and the highest possible value for our shareholders.

Safe Harbor and Informational Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statement of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial conditions or results of operations; (iii): the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends.

The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's statements and reports filed with the OTC Markets. The Company claims the safe harbor provided by Section 21E(c) of the Exchange Act for all forward-looking statements.

For more information, contact:

Anthony Anish, CFO, Star Alliance International Corp.

Telephone: 833-443-7827

E Mail: info@staralliancemines.com

Web Site: staralliancemines.com

Facebook, Linkedin,

Twitter @StarAllianceIn1

SOURCE: Star Alliance International Corp.

