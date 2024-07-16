Crothers Consulting: JOGO Health Announces Collaboration With Mayo Clinic to Study Tremors

Two innovative entities collaborate to advance healthcare's understanding of different tremors and how to treat them.

BRIDGEWATER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / JOGO Health, a non-invasive digital therapeutics developer, today announced a collaboration with Mayo Clinic to study tremors. Entering a "know-how" agreement, the two companies will combine capabilities in medical analysis and device development to research Parkinson's tremors, functional tremors (FT) and essential tremors (ET). Both teams hope this initiative will lead to advancements in treating these conditions with AI-driven digital therapeutics.

JOGO Health collaborates with Mayo Clinic to study tremors.

The study will include people who have functional tremors that are challenging to treat because they require specialized therapy instead of medication. At present, there are very few established treatment programs, with most requiring patients to take significant time off work or school.

"Our present experience in helping patients with various forms of tremor has been very positive. We hope this collaborative study will reveal significant results that support our previous findings and help expand treatment options," says Gary Krasilovsky, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of JOGO Health and researcher who has been studying neuroplasticity for over 40 years.

Remarking on the impact this collaboration could have on patient lives, JOGO Health's CEO, Sanjai Murali, states, "I'm excited about the confluence of Mayo Clinic's expertise in tremors and JOGO's expertise in EMG Biofeedback modality to develop specialized treatments for tremors. This has the potential to help millions of patients who do not have effective treatment options."

JOGO Health's proprietary non-invasive digital therapeutic device built with AI and wearables, JOGO-Gx, has shown early success as a Parkinson's Disease treatment.

The collaborative study will run for one year starting in September 2024.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

About JOGO Health:

JOGO Health is a digital therapeutics company founded after over nine years of thorough research and testing. Built on the pioneering work of late Dr. Joe Brudny, New York University's Rusk Rehabilitation Center, and Dr. Gordon Silverman, Rockefeller University, JOGO uses wearable sensors and an AI-driven app to treat chronic pain, Parkinson's tremors and other movement disorders associated with neurological conditions via telemedicine.

