Hudnell Law Group P.C.: Hudnell Law Group Recognized by IAM Patent 1000 for Second Consecutive Year

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / Hudnell Law Group is pleased to announce that its founder Lewis Hudnell has been named to the IAM Patent 1000 for the second consecutive year.

Mr. Hudnell is an intellectual property attorney specializing in patent litigation. He is committed to providing outstanding client service and to helping clients achieve favorable results in complex patent disputes. Mr. Hudnell has served as lead counsel on numerous patent lawsuits in federal court. He has successfully represented clients at trial and obtained numerous settlements and dismissals in his clients' favor. He has also successfully represented clients in post-grant proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Mr. Hudnell earned a B.S. from Cornell University and a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania.

"This recognition from IAM Patent 1000 is a testament to the unwavering commitment and expertise of the entire team at Hudnell Law Group," said Lewis Hudnell. "We are dedicated to achieving excellence in patent litigation and providing our clients with innovative and effective legal strategies. I am grateful for the trust and support of our clients and peers, which inspires us to continue striving for the best outcomes in every case."

The IAM Patent 1000 team also praised Mr. Hudnell's contributions to the field: "Founding father of Hudnell Law Group, Lewis Hudnell is the litigation heavyweight across all high stakes patent disputes. Lewis is a trusted partner, thorough and detail-oriented in his assessment of litigation issues with an excellent grasp of technology."

The IAM Patent 1000 shines a spotlight on the individuals and firms that are deemed outstanding in the pivotal area of patent law. It is commonly regarded as the definitive 'go-to' resource for those seeking to identify world-class, private practice patent expertise as well as leading expert witnesses in the US. To arrive at the 2023 rankings, IAM undertook an exhaustive qualitative research project to identify outstanding individuals and firms and across multiple jurisdictions. Individuals qualify for a listing in the IAM Patent 1000 when they receive sufficient positive feedback from peers and clients with knowledge of their practice and the market within which they operate. Only those individuals identified by market sources for their exceptional skill sets and profound insights into patent matters feature in the IAM Patent 1000. When identifying the leading firms, factors such as depth of knowledge, market presence, and the level of work on which they are typically instructed were all taken into account, as well as positive peer and client feedback.

For more information on Hudnell Law Group, go to hudnelllaw.com.

For more information on IAM Patent 1000, go to iam-media.com.

Contact Information

Melissa Young

Chief Marketing Officer

melissa@hudnelllaw.com

650-564-7720

SOURCE: Hudnell Law Group

View the original press release on newswire.com.