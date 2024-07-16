SaniTrax Provides Florida Businesses with Smart Solutions for Biomedical Waste Disposal

PLANT CITY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / SaniTrax, a family-owned and operated medical waste disposal company, is on a mission to streamline the biomedical waste management process for Florida businesses of all sizes. And in doing so, the company hopes to make it easier, more affordable, and more intuitive for businesses throughout the state to manage complex biomedical waste at their facility.





Biomedical Waste Services





Biomedical waste is potentially infectious and poses risks to those who handle and come in contact with it, which is why disposal requires precautions. Infectious waste, when improperly managed, can cause transmission of disease or infection. Safely managing these materials is essential to protecting the health of the general public and the environment. SaniTrax ensures that Florida businesses are able to keep their communities safe and stay compliant with federal and state regulations.

SaniTrax services are available for healthcare facilities, research centers, institutions, and healthcare-adjacent facilities, including hospitals, pharmacies, nursing homes, and testing laboratories. Services cover a wide range of medical waste materials, including:

Sharps disposal (needles, scalpels, blades, etc.)

Biomedical Waste

Infectious waste

Pathological waste

Pharmaceutical waste, including controlled substances

Diagnostic materials

Trace Chemotherapeutic waste from cancer treatment

Dressings and gauze

Florida businesses can also take advantage of SaniTrax's reliable services for non-hazardous waste removal and assured destruction.

In addition to regulated waste removal, SaniTrax is supporting its clients with their ongoing compliance efforts through dedicated training programs related to the handling of bloodborne pathogens, U.S. DOT regulations, Florida DOH biomedical waste regulations, and more. Also available are comprehensive facility audits for assessing current waste stream processes.

Part of what sets SaniTrax apart from its competitors is a strong commitment to custom plans and solutions. Businesses can tailor SaniTrax collection, tracking, and disposal services to their unique needs, with lots of flexibility in terms of service frequency and the option for on-demand emergency response services.

As a full-service medical waste disposal company, SaniTrax maintains its own autoclave treatment facility for the sterilization of biomedical materials. The sterilization process starts with a screening process to ensure items are efficiently sorted and to prevent prohibited materials from entering the facility. From there, a state-of-the-art autoclave contains and processes the waste in a sealed, high-pressure vessel, where it undergoes a complete steam decontamination cycle. Once treated, all non-infectious biomedical waste is then transported to a designated landfill for final disposal.

SaniTrax strives for full transparency with its clients and provides end-to-end tracking throughout the disposal process. This provides clients with real-time insight into managing their facility's medical waste and guarantees timely documentation of waste disposal practices without the need for manual inputs or retrievals.

For more information on SaniTrax LLC, or to request a quote for service, please visit www.sanitraxllc.com.

About SaniTrax LLC

SaniTrax LLC is a medical waste disposal provider based in Plant City, Florida. The company offers custom, in-depth solutions for the disposal of biomedical waste, sharps waste, trace chemotherapeutic waste, and pathological waste and is also available to train clinical staff on proper waste management methods and regulatory compliance.

For more information, visit www.sanitraxllc.com.

Contact Information

Don Holland

Owner

sales@sanitraxllc.net

813-500-3147

SOURCE: SaniTrax

View the original press release on newswire.com.