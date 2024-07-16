Transparent, Secure Luxury Watch and Jewelry Loans - Qollateral Changes How Lending is Done

Borrowers now get secure short-term collateral loans on luxury assets, plus quick cash based on an item's highest secondary market value-all with Qollateral's unique brand of customer service.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / Qollateral, a nationwide collateral lender based in New York City, announces that it is making it increasingly easy for individuals to turn their luxury watch and jewelry pieces into safe and secure funding. They are now offering same-day loan payouts based on the highest loan-to-value ratios in the industry. What's more, they're making the process more personal than their industry peers.





Luxury Watch and Jewelry Loans

Qollateral's lending model is in high demand, and it comes at a time when individuals are increasingly interested in cashing out on luxury assets without giving up ownership. By recognizing the full value of luxury watches and jewelry as assets for collateral loans, Qollateral is meeting the need for quick access to reliable funding and providing borrowers with a better option for borrowing against assets.

Key Features of Qollateral Same-Day Luxury Watch and Jewelry Loans

Aside from leading the competition in loan-to-value ratios, Qollateral's secured collateral loans come with other benefits for borrowers:

Same-day approvals and funding capabilities

No-obligation appraisals

Nationwide loans with the choice between in-person or virtual services

State-of-the-art asset security

Flexibility and convenience

Collateral Lending Process

To take out a luxury collateral jewelry or watch loan, borrowers schedule a private valuation appointment with the Qollateral team. They can meet in person in Qollateral's NYC office, online, or over the phone. For valuations done virtually, Qollateral sends a free and fully insured shipping label so items can be safely sent over for an appraisal.

Qollateral's expert appraisers will assess the item to determine its maximum value and make a clear and transparent loan offer. Borrowers who wish to move forward can sign the paperwork on the same day and receive instant payout via cash, check, or money order.

Over the course of the loan, luxury pieces are insured by Lloyd's of London and stored in a vault at the International Gem Tower. Once repaid, items are returned to their owners in the same condition they were left in - it's that easy.

Borrow with Qollateral

A short-term collateral watch or jewelry loan from Qollateral allows borrowers to:

Get quick access to cash without lengthy approval processes

Leverage high-value assets for immediate financial needs

Have peace of mind with secure and reliable transactions

For maximum valuations, Qollateral recommends bringing in pieces in optimal condition and with all associated documentation and receipts. Accepted brands include Cartier, Bvlgari, Rolex, Tiffany & Co., Audemars Piguet, and more.

Interested readers can find out more by visiting Qollateral's website or contacting Qollateral to book an appraisal.

