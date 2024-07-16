VueReal Scales MicroSolid Printing: Doubles Production Facility, Strengthens Leadership for Automotive and Consumer Innovation

VueReal, a pioneer in MicroSolid Printing technology, today unveiled plans for a significant expansion of its operations. The company is doubling its manufacturing space, introducing a state-of-the-art production line capable of producing displays for VueReal customers and serving as a blueprint to be adopted in its partners' facilities. This growth underscores VueReal's increasing influence in the global microLED display and micro semiconductor markets.

"We are thrilled to announce our expansion into the consumer market and the growth of our team and facilities," said Dr. Reza Chaji, CEO of VueReal. "Doubling our manufacturing capabilities, forging additional partnerships, and significantly expanding our executive team all reflect our commitment to innovation and excellence, positioning us better to serve our customers and partners across multiple sectors."

VueReal is already a significant player in the automotive industry, delivering advanced microLED display and lighting solutions that set new standards for performance, efficiency, design, and reliability for top global OEMs. Building on its success in this sector, VueReal is strategically expanding into the consumer market, targeting wearable devices, TVs, IT applications, and augmented reality (AR) products with its MicroSolid Printing platform.

In addition to also expanding its executive team, VueReal is building strong partnerships with industry leaders, such as Toray International, to support this growth and create a global ecosystem for MicroSolid Printing. These moves reflect the company's commitment to meeting increased demand and fostering innovation.

Doubling Manufacturing Space for OEMs and Display Companies

Two-thirds of VueReal's manufacturing space is dedicated to a new production line that will enable the scale-up of MicroSolid Printing solutions for established display manufacturers and smaller, custom-focused companies. The production line will serve as a blueprint for partners and provide a pathway for them to integrate MicroSolid Printing into their facilities.

Two Distinct Market Opportunities

VueReal is experiencing significant growth through addressing two distinct market opportunities with its MicroSolid Printing technology:

Well-Established Display Manufacturers: These companies have comprehensive in-house capabilities and require high-volume production of microLED displays and other micro semiconductor applications. VueReal's solutions enable them to scale efficiently at significantly lower capital and operational expenditure while maintaining high quality and performance standards.

Customizable Production: These companies aim to produce applications with small-to-mid volume and demand ease of customization. In addition to developing microLED displays and other micro semiconductor products for mass audiences, VueReal's MicroSolid Printing provides a unique, low/mid-volume production solution. The turnkey blueprint solution provides an end-to-end solution, allowing these companies to start production and scale as needed.

About VueReal

VueReal, a pioneer in MicroSolid Printing, is revolutionizing the micro semiconductor device industry with its eco-friendly micro-pixel manufacturing process. The platform enables the efficient transfer of microLEDs and other micro semiconductor devices, offering unmatched efficiency, reliability, and scalability. VueReal's patented method ensures high yield, throughput, and industry-leading defect rates, driving the microLED display market to a projected value of $30 billion by 2029. In addition to manufacturing microLED displays and lighting products for the automotive sector in Canada, VueReal licenses its MicroSolid Printing Blueprint to global OEMs, display fabs, and hardware manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.vuereal.com.

