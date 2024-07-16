easescreen Expands Presence in the Americas With New Sales Director

easescreen, a leading provider of digital signage solutions, announces the appointment of Nguyen Castilla Cabanilla as the new Sales Director for the Americas. This strategic move highlights easescreen's commitment to enhancing customer engagement and expanding its market presence across North and Latin America.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / Nguyen Castilla Cabanilla brings over two decades of experience in sales and business development within the technology and audiovisual industries. Her expertise will drive sales growth and build strong customer relationships.

Nguyen Castilla Cabanilla

"I am thrilled to join easescreen and contribute to its growth in the Americas," said Nguyen. "easescreen's innovative solutions and strong customer focus provide a solid foundation for expanding our footprint and delivering exceptional value to our clients."

Nguyen will focus on strengthening local integration partnerships, expanding the company's reach, and enhancing the local technical support team. Her role will be pivotal in building relationships with US branches of European customers and participating in major industry events like InfoComm México.

Founded in 1999, easescreen is a global leader in digital signage solutions, offering products designed for various industries, including retail, corporate, education, healthcare, and hospitality. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, and with offices worldwide, easescreen provides flexible, scalable, and user-friendly systems that enhance communication and engagement.

"easescreen has been at the forefront of digital signage innovation for over two decades," said Gerhard Pichler, CEO of easescreen. "Nguyen's appointment is a testament to our commitment to growth and excellence in customer service in the Americas."

easescreen's solutions include:

Simple Signage: Basic digital signage features for small to medium-sized businesses.

Business Signage: Advanced features including 4K/UHD resolution and dynamic data integration for retail chains and corporate environments.

Enterprise Signage: Expert-level features like Mosaic videowall and AI integration for large enterprises.

eSign Room Booking and Desk Sharing: Comprehensive systems for efficient workspace management.

Contact Information

Zuzana Yalcin

Head of Marketing

z.yalcin@easescreen.com

+43 699 1010 11 26

SOURCE: easescreen

View the original press release on newswire.com.