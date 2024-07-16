Sparta Capital Ltd.: Sparta Announces Appointment of Joseph Cimorelli to Board of Directors

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States of America. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation", the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") has announced the appointment of Joseph Cimorelli to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Joseph Cimorelli is currently the Director of Global Business Development for ERS International, a key enterprise that falls under Sparta's Environment Division. He is responsible for establishing, coordinating and enforcing strategic plans to increase business and gain new opportunities for ERS. His strong sales, marketing and business operations skills have served the Company well, especially during the establishment of the ERS Carbon Credit Program. Today, he is considered a major force behind the growing success of the program.

"We're pleased to welcome Joseph Cimorelli to Sparta's Board of Directors as we strive to meet the demands of new clients and forge ahead with the development of new technologies. Joseph brings a fresh solution-oriented perspective to the table, so we look forward to working with him," said Sparta President, Tony Peticca.

Cimorelli came to ERS with a solid sales and marketing background, as well as a reputation for a strong work ethic. Management report that when he joined ERS 6 years ago, he "jumped right in" and quickly developed a passion for his work. Today, he is known for going the extra mile to help ERS reach its goals.

"I look forward to sharing my insights and supporting the Company as we execute on our mission to provide the most cost-effective, environment friendly, and efficient solutions to our customers. I have always embraced technological innovations and I am eager to help Sparta bring new, disruptive technologies to market," said Joseph Cimorelli.

Cimorelli joins an esteemed Board of Directors that includes, Chairman Peter Quattrociocchi, finance and sales expert, Martin Marshall; Sparta President, Tony Peticca, as well as Shawn Leon, a business development and health services professional.

About Sparta

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a technology-based company focused on integrating emerging technologies. It operates with a decentralized business model, with each active business functioning as a separate subsidiary. This structure provides brand recognition, insight, high-level strategic guidance, and financial monitoring. Sparta Capital Ltd. is strategically positioned across three dynamic business verticals, each engineered to integrate cutting-edge technologies and drive sustainable growth. Environment: ERS International, is a waste management operation with its state-of-the-art, proprietary e-waste processing technologies. Health: Sparta Health Corporation is a vertical harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Augmented Reality (AR), to develop technologies that enhance personalized patient care and improve treatment outcomes. Transportation: TruckSuite, guided by top industry experts, is a comprehensive suite of products and services designed to keep trucks operational and drivers competitive. TruckSuite management believes their offerings can play a pivotal role in enhancing the logistics and transportation industry.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V:SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

