'Alamein Festival' Launches Exciting Second Edition for 2024

"Alamein Festival" runs from July 11 to early September through the Egyptian North Coast.

The festival aims to promote New Alamein City's urban development, boost tourism, and attract investment, featuring a variety of cultural, sports, and entertainment events.

60% of the festival proceeds is dedicated to the humanitarian relief in Gaza.

The success of the inaugural festival in 2023, which brought nearly 15 million tourists to Egypt, has spurred substantial investment and development in the region.

CAIRO, EGYPT / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / "Alamein Festival", the largest and most diverse entertainment extravaganza in Egypt and the Middle East, running throughout summer on the iconic Egyptian North coast organized by the United Media Services (UMS), the leading Egyptian media conglomerate and one of the biggest in the Arab region, launched its second edition, of 2024.

Amr El-Feki, the CEO and Managing Director of United Media Services

Under the theme "The World is Alamein," this year's festival runs from July 11th through the first week of September 2024, promising a spectacular showcase of cultural richness, sportsmanship, and entertainment excellence.

The festival, supported by esteemed commercial sponsors including Egyptian Post, City Edge Real Estate Development, Ezz Steel, Gemma Ceramics, Organi Group, Urban Development Fund, Global Auto Group, National Bank of Egypt, Banque Misr, Banque du Caire, Commercial International Bank, Rixos Egypt, and Council Masters, aims to shine a spotlight on the rapid urban development of Egypt's northwest coast, particularly the burgeoning city of New Alamein. Renowned for its picturesque beaches and favourable climate, the region stands as a beacon for both local and international tourists, offering abundant investment opportunities in real estate and tourism infrastructure.

The official announcement was made at a press conference at New Alamein City, attended by Ashraf Salman, the Chairman of the Board of Directors at UMS, and Amr El-Feki, the CEO and Managing Director.

Salman underscored the festival's strategic alignment with national development goals, emphasising its pivotal role in bolstering regional tourism in Egypt. This alignment is a source of pride for all who support the festival, he said

El-Feki outlined an ambitious program for the 2024 edition, promising an array of over 20 mega events designed to cater to diverse interests and demographics. Highlights include theatrical performances curated by esteemed producers and featuring top-tier celebrities and emerging talents, sports matches showcasing football, basketball, volleyball, and padel tennis icons, and the highly anticipated Insomnia digital games competition.

In a testament to its unwavering commitment to social responsibility, UMS has pledged to allocate 60% of the festival's proceeds to support residents in Gaza, reinforcing its dedication to humanitarian aid amidst regional challenges.

UMS resolved to organise the second edition of "Alamein Festival" after its debut triumph last year, which attracted many international and regional visitors. This success significantly contributed to Egypt's achieving a record-breaking influx of nearly 15 million tourists in 2023, a landmark achievement in its tourism history.

