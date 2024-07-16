Epomaker Inc: Epomaker Launches Prime Week Event for Beloved Fans and Supporters

Half of 2024 has passed already, and during the past few months, Epomaker has released so many intriguing products. Therefore, to give back to their customers, Epomaker prepared a prime week sale event.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / Epomaker is dedicated to bringing top-notch products and the best after-sale services to keyboard enthusiasts and customers who are supportive of their products. In light of Amazon Prime Day, Epomaker is offering generous discounts on products in its Amazon store and on its official website during this mid-year event.

Epomaker is committed to seeking ways of giving back to its supporters. At this time, Epomaker is launching a Prime Week Sale Event alongside the Amazon Prime Day deal. The overall event runs from July 8th to July 21st. Specifically, the Amazon Prime Day deal starts from July 16th to July 17th. Following this, the official shopping fiesta begins from July 16th to July 21st.

For esteemed customers, Epomaker has prepared a variety of special offers, including daily flash deals, mystery boxes, and discounts on best-selling products available on the Epomaker website. Exclusive products have been automatically discounted to save customers from complex calculations. Additionally, prize vouchers can be stacked and used with discounted products, providing customers with a joyful and seamless shopping experience.

Aiming to enhance the Prime Day experience for customers and provide even greater value, the Epomaker Amazon store offers discounts of up to 50% on a wide range of mechanical keyboards and accessories. Epomaker is dedicated to creating extraordinary experiences for fans and keyboard enthusiasts, and this exclusive promotion event is no exception.

