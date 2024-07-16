Whirlpool Corporation Named One of America's Best Brands for Social Impact in 2024 by Forbes

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / Whirlpool Corporation:

Whirlpool Corporation has been recognized by Forbes as one of the country's Best Brands For Social Impact in 2024. Inclusion on the list reflects the organization's commitment to creating a more sustainable and socially responsible future.

"We are elated that our efforts to positively impact consumers across the country and around the world have been recognized," said Pam Klyn, Whirlpool Corporation's executive vice president of corporate relations and sustainability. "Serving the communities where we do business is ingrained in our corporate identity and extends beyond our organization through programs designed to improve life at home."

To create America's Best Brands for Social Impact list, Forbes partnered with customer insights company HundredX. An online survey from March 2023 through February 2024 asked more than 185,000 consumers to rate brands and products in more than a dozen categories. The list was created by combining respondents' ratings in four survey categories: Overall Brand Values and Trust, Social Stances, Sustainability and Community Support.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is a leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home and inspiring generations with our brands. The company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees, and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

