Recognition comes as Five9 continues to advance its AI capabilities, partner ecosystem and integrations

Five9, (NASDAQ: FIVN), provider of the Intelligent CX Platform, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) Applications Software 2024 Vendor Assessment. The evaluation was based on several criteria evaluating platform capabilities including analytics, channels, artificial intelligence (AI), integrations and more.

We believe this recognition underscores Five9's commitment to AI innovation in customer experience (CX). Five9 recently announced GenAI Studio, an industry-first solution, that can serve as a central hub to build, test, and monitor Generative AI applications, and customize them for the contact center in just a few clicks. Additionally, Five9 last month announced a new integration with Salesforce with the latest release of Service Cloud Voice with Partner Telephony. The integration combines Salesforce Einstein with Five9's suite of AI solutions to empower agents to better service customer requests, improve contact center management's understanding of the overall health of operations, and help to provide customer resolutions that exceed expectations.

"As part of the IDC MarketScape research, IDC found that Five9 is a good fit for companies looking to leverage AI and real-time insights to drive operational efficiencies, agent performance, and customer satisfaction," said Mary Wardley, program vice president, Customer Service and Contact Center at IDC. "Five9 delivers effective AI capabilities across channels and its AI suite of offerings is in a continuous development cycle, emphasizing its ongoing commitment to innovation."

"Leveraging AI to power the customer experience is critical for today's businesses to successfully deliver effortless, personalized and connected omnichannel experiences," said Mike Burkland, CEO, Five9. "We believe that this recognition in the IDC MarketScape as a Leader in CCaaS reinforces our strength in enabling businesses to elevate the customer experience and drive better business outcomes."

Companies like Central Bank, The Estée Lauder Companies, and others, trust Five9's technology to deliver on their customer experiences today.

For more information, download an excerpt of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Contact Center as a Service ("CCaaS") Applications Software 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc US52302923e, June 2024) here.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Five9

The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions to engage with customers across their channel of choice, empower managers with insights and intelligence into contact center performance, and elevate your business to deliver better business outcomes and Bring Joy to CX. Our cloud-native, scalable, and secure platform includes contact center; omnichannel engagement; Workforce Engagement Management; extensibility through more than 1,400 partners; and innovative, practical AI, automation, and journey analytics that are embedded as part of the platform. Five9 brings the power of people, technology, and partners to more than 2,500 organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.five9.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240716091332/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Hannah Blackington

Corporate Communications Director

Press@five9.com