With geopolitical changes and the growing demand for AI and semiconductors, international attention on Taiwan has significantly increased in recent years, leading to greater acceptance of Taiwanese literature and publications. The Ministry of Culture has long supported the translation and promotion of Taiwanese works, while the National Museum of Taiwan Literature has been actively translating and publishing local works to share Taiwanese cultural content and values worldwide. To date, Taiwanese literary works have been translated into eight languages and have entered the markets of the United States, Japan, Germany, France, and the Czech Republic, among others.

Taiwanese author Li Ang recited her novel "Bloody Sacrifice with Color Make-up," highlighting gender issues and the stories of political victims of the February 28 incident in Taiwan.

This July, the Czech Republic hosted the 25th Authors' Reading Month, with Taiwan as the featured country. A delegation of 31 Taiwanese writers from diverse backgrounds, including multiple generations, genders, ethnicities, and writing styles, traveled to the Czech Republic and Slovakia to share their literary expertise through lectures. Notably, renowned authors Li Ang and Kevin Chen made a special appearance in Prague, engaging in thought-provoking discussions and interacting with various segments of the literary community.

To commemorate AAPI Heritage Month, the Ministry of Culture partnered with the Queens Public Library to create a "Taiwan Book Corner" featuring 13 Taiwanese titles, including works such as "Fang Si-Chi's First Love Paradise" by Lin Yi-han, "Ghost Town" by Kevin Chen, "Notes of a Crocodile" by Qiu Miaojin, "The Boy from Clearwater" by Yu Pei-yun and Zhou Jian-xin. These books are available in both English and traditional Chinese across three branches. Additionally, the Korean Publishers Association recently announced that Taiwan will be the guest of honor at the 2025 Seoul International Book Fair.

According to statistics, over the past 30 years, over 1,400 Taiwanese books have been translated into more than 35 languages, with France, Germany, and the Czech Republic being the primary markets in Europe. These translated publications have gradually opened a window for international readers to understand Taiwan, enhancing Taiwan's global visibility.

