Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
KI und Kultiviertes Fleisch: Die nächste Grenze technologischer Disruption
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JB90 | ISIN: SE0011762517 | Ticker-Symbol: 7R3
Frankfurt
16.07.24
15:29 Uhr
0,002 Euro
-0,001
-28,57 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLEAN INDUSTRY SOLUTIONS HOLDING EUROPE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLEAN INDUSTRY SOLUTIONS HOLDING EUROPE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
16.07.2024 15:22 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Clean Industry Solutions Holding Europe AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Clean Industry Solutions Holding Europe AB has applied for its shares to be
delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Clean Industry Solutions Holding Europe AB from Nasdaq First North
Growth Market. 

Short name:   CISH    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0011762517
----------------------------
Order book ID: 228879   
----------------------------

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be July 30,
2024. 

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.