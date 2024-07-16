In a Market of Uncertainty, Addison Group Maintains Stability

Recognized as One of the Largest Staffing Firms for the 8th Year Running by Staffing Industry Analysts

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2024 / Addison Group, a national provider of professional talent solutions and consulting business services, is acknowledged for the eighth consecutive year as one of the Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S. and one of the Largest Direct Hire Firms in the U.S. for 2024 by the industry's researching gold standard Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA).









SIA conducts extensive proprietary research and analysis to publish its coveted annual report covering all categories of employed and non-employed work, including temporary staffing, independent contracting, freelancers, and other types of contingent labor. SIA's rankings and lists include overviews of market landscapes and identify the largest providers by country, region, and category. The 2024 list includes 241 firms that generated at least $100 million in 2023. Collectively, those listed have generated $145.2 billion in revenue (76.0% of the market). Addison ranked #31, advancing from #33 and maintaining consistent year-over-year (YoY) growth.

Thomas Moran, the Chief Executive Officer of Addison Group, was quoted as stating: "Addison Group has achieved a remarkable milestone by being recognized as a top staffing firm in the United States for an eighth consecutive year. This acknowledgment by SIA reflects our exceptional understanding of the job market. Thanks to our team's dedication to our clients and candidates, we once again can celebrate this incredible achievement."

With 25 years of established industry-leading expertise, Addison Group offers a comprehensive range of recruiting and consulting services across multiple sectors. These sectors include information technology, finance and accounting, non-clinical healthcare, human resources, administrative, and digital marketing. The company's expansive and diverse network of experienced professionals and its long-standing industry knowledge enables all Addison Group brands to maintain a localized and consultative business approach. This approach prioritizes their people-first culture and is dedicated to driving success for their clients.

SIA Members can view/download the SIA 2024 Largest Staffing Firms.

About Addison Group

Addison Group (Addison) is an award-winning professional services firm specializing in talent solutions and consulting. Addison has proved itself a top contender, earning recognition across industries and gaining notoriety as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Most recent accolades include Forbes' Top 200 America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms, Forbes' Top 150 America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms, 2024 SIA Staffing 100 North America Leaders, SIA Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing, and 2023 SIA's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) Influencers. Addison Group affiliates and subsidiaries include Mondo, AIM Consulting, DLC, Bridgepoint Consulting, Harmony Healthcare, Kranz Consulting, and ArcLight Consulting.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

SIA is a global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. SIA's proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem, including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing, and online work services.

To arrange an interview, contact:

Mindy Konczal

Media & PR Manager

MediaRelations@AddisonGroup.com

Contact Information

Mindy Konczal

Media & Public Relations Manager

mediarelations@addisongroup.com

SOURCE: Addison Group

View the original press release on newswire.com.