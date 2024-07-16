Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has started accepting bids to set up 400 MW of hybrid wind-solar projects on a build-own-operate basis in India. Bidding closes on Aug. 6. From pv magazine India SECI is accepting bids to build 400 MW of hybrid wind-solar projects on a build-own-operate basis in India. The projects can be located anywhere in the country and must be connected to the interstate transmission system (ISTS). Developers must submit single bids with a minimum contracted capacity of 50 MW and a maximum capacity of 600 MW. SECI will sign power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the successful ...

