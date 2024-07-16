As part of the Franco-Chinese Year of Cultural Tourism and the 60th anniversary of China-France relations, an exceptional exhibition (a collaboration between Sun Media Group and China National Brand Network) is highlighting China's intangible cultural heritage in the heart of Paris. The exhibition "REVIVING CRAFT: Contemporary Art and Design from China" is currently being held at the prestigious Museum of Decorative Arts.

Fuding white tea tasting (Photo: Business Wire)

Among the treasures on display is Fuding white tea, whose ancestral craftsmanship is inscribed on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list. This exhibition offers a unique showcase for this national treasure, a symbol of Chinese excellence in tea-making.

Fuding white tea embodies the philosophy of "less is more." Its production, respectful of natural cycles, makes it an exceptional product. Visitors can immerse themselves in this world through interactive installations combining cutting-edge technology and contemporary art.

The highlight of the event: an exclusive tasting led by tea masters. Guests were able to appreciate the subtleties of this refined elixir and discover the secrets of its production, passed down from generation to generation.

The cradle of Chinese white tea, Fuding has preserved its heritage while innovating. Since the 18th century, the city has continuously perfected its techniques, giving birth to iconic varieties such as Baihao Yinzhen.

Today, Fuding combines tradition and modernity. The municipality actively supports the development of this industry of excellence, encouraging the creation of prestigious brands such as Pinpintea, Lv Xue Ya, Liumiao White Tea, and Dingbaitea. These innovative companies are exploring new horizons while remaining true to the essence of white tea.

With its growing reputation, Fuding white tea is conquering the world. It is winning multiple awards in international competitions and establishing itself in foreign markets through e-commerce. This expansion is part of the "New Silk Roads" strategy, reconnecting with its glorious past as an ambassador of Chinese culture.

The Paris exhibition marks a crucial step in this international conquest. It offers Fuding white tea a tremendous opportunity to attract new enthusiasts and forge lasting commercial ties.

Beyond borders, Fuding white tea embodies the excellence of contemporary China: a clever blend of ancient tradition and bold innovation. An "oriental leaf" ready to conquer palates around the world.

