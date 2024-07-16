Donaldson (NYSE: DCI), a global provider of innovative biomanufacturing technologies, with its Univercells Technologies business, announces that the Gene Therapy Program at the University of Pennsylvania (GTP) is expanding its evaluation agreement aimed at determining the scalability of GTP's gene therapy product manufacturing using Univercells Technologies' bioreactors. GTP is an academic program focused on genetic medicines led by James M. Wilson, MD, PhD, the Rose H. Weiss Professor and Director of the Orphan Disease Center and a professor of Medicine and Pediatrics at the Perelman School of Medicine.

GTP, renowned for its pioneering work in gene therapy, seeks to make gene therapies for rare diseases accessible worldwide. This agreement covers GTP's evaluation of the commercial- series scale-X nitro 600 m2 bioreactor, with the goal of substantially increasing production per batch and potentially reducing cost of goods sold (COGS). This important work between GTP and Univercells Technologies underscores the importance of industry-academic partnerships in advancing the field of gene therapy and accelerating the development and commercialization of life-changing treatments for patients worldwide.

"We are honored to extend our collaborative work with GTP in evaluating the scalability of gene therapy production," said Mathias Garny, General Manager at Univercells Technologies. "Our mission aligns closely with GTP's vision of making gene therapies more accessible globally, and we are committed to supporting their efforts with our innovative bioprocessing technologies."

Univercells Technologies developed the scale-X bioreactor with the support of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's Global Grand Challenge initiative. Originally designed to lower the cost of viral vaccine production for critical public health vaccines, the scale-X bioreactor is now being applied to enable viral vector accessibility for gene therapies.

According to Dr. Wilson, "Our hope is that Univercells Technologies will improve the efficiency of AAV vector manufacturing and help play a role in decreasing costs and enabling access through more affordable prices in the future."

About Donaldson Company, Inc.

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers from small business owners to R&D organizations and the world's biggest OEM brands. Donaldson solves complex filtration challenges through three primary segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Life Sciences. Additional information is available at www.Donaldson.com.

About Univercells Technologies

Univercells Technologies by Donaldson is a global provider of innovative biomanufacturing technologies, specializing in the development and production of advanced bioreactors. These cutting-edge bioreactors are designed to achieve cost- effective viral production from R&D to commercial scales. By leveraging the strengths of process intensification and chaining, the company addresses the growing demand for viral vectors and viral vaccines. Univercells Technologies by Donaldson is committed to helping customers increase performance with minimized footprint and costs, while anticipating future needs.

Incorporated in Belgium in 2020, Univercells Technologies is now a part of Donaldson Company.

LinkedIn: Univercells Technologies http://www.univercellstech.com

